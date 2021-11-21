2021 American Music Awards Winners: The Complete List

On Sunday night, the 2021 American Music Awards united some of the industry's biggest musical acts at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, to celebrate the best in music. This year, Olivia Rodrigo made her AMAs debut earning seven nominations, including Artist of the Year and New Artist of The Year. The "deja vu" singer is followed by The Weeknd, who received six nominations.

Some of the other top nominees include Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon, who earned five nominations each, while BTS, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Drake were among the other notable nominees. The 2021 AMAs also recognized new categories this year, with awards handed out for Favorite Trending Song, Favorite Gospel Artist and Favorite Latin Duo or Group.

The 2021 AMAs hosted by Cardi B will air live, Sunday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

See the full list of winners, which will be updated throughout the night, below:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

BTS -- **WINNER!

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn

Given

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo -- **WINNER!

The Kid LAROI

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More” -- **WINNER!

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon “Peaches”

FAVORITE TRENDING SONG

Erica Banks “Buss It”

Måneskin “Beggin’”

Megan Thee Stallion “Body” -- **WINNER!

Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”

Popp Hunna “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”

Cardi B “Up”

Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” -- **WINNER!

Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”

The Weeknd “Save Your Tears”

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Drake

Ed Sheeran -- **WINNER!

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift -- **WINNER!

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

AJR

BTS -- **WINNER!

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Ariana Grande Positions

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia

Olivia Rodrigo SOUR

Taylor Swift evermore -- **WINNER!

The Kid LAROI F*CK LOVE

FAVORITE POP SONG

BTS “Butter” -- **WINNER!

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan -- **WINNER!

Luke Combs

*Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Carrie Underwood -- **WINNER!

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Dan + Shay -- **WINNER!

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Chris Stapleton Starting Over

Gabby Barrett Goldmine -- **WINNER!

Lee Brice Hey World

Luke Bryan Born Here Live Here Die Here

*Morgan Wallen Dangerous: The Double Album

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”

Chris Young & Kane Brown “Famous Friends”

Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones” -- **WINNER!

Luke Combs “Forever After All”

Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake -- **WINNER!

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion -- **WINNER!

Saweetie

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Drake Certified Lover Boy

Juice WRLD Legends Never Die

Megan Thee Stallion Good News -- **WINNER!

Pop Smoke Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon

Rod Wave SoulFly

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Cardi B “Up” -- **WINNER!

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV “Lemonade”

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK “Calling My Phone”

Polo G “RAPSTAR”

Pop Smoke “What You Know Bout Love”

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd -- **WINNER!

Usher

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Doja Cat -- **WINNER!

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Doja Cat Planet Her -- **WINNER!

Giveon When It’s All Said And Done... Take Time

H.E.R. Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan Heaux Tales

Queen Naija missunderstood

FAVORITE R&B SONG

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Giveon “Heartbreak Anniversary”

H.E.R. “Damage”

Jazmine Sullivan “Pick Up Your Feelings"

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Bad Bunny -- **WINNER!

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Becky G -- **WINNER!

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALÍA

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga -- **WINNER!

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO -- **WINNER!

Kali Uchis Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

KAROL G KG0516

Maluma PAPI JUANCHO

Rauw Alejandro Afrodisíaco

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”

Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”

Farruko “Pepas”

Kali Uchis “telepatía”

Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái (Remix)”

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

Machine Gun Kelly -- **WINNER!

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

CAIN

Carrie Underwood -- **WINNER!

Elevation Worship

Lauren Daigle

Zach Williams

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

Kanye West -- **WINNER!

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

David Guetta

ILLENIUM

Marshmallow -- **WINNER!

Regard

Tiësto