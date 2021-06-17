2021 BET Awards: H.E.R., DaBaby, Migos and More Set to Perform

The 2021 BET Awards is going to be one star-studded affair!

BET announced on Thursday that H.E.R., DaBaby and Migos are set to take the stage during this year's awards show on Sunday, June 27. Andra Day, City Girls, Lil Baby, DJ Khaled, Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo!, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch, Tyler The Creator and many more will also perform during the televised event, hosted by Taraji P. Henson from the Microsoft Theater.

“As we return live with culture’s biggest night, this year’s show marks many firsts -- including the highest number of performers in 21 years of BET Awards; and viewers can expect several surprise moments,” said Connie Orlando, BET's EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. "Some of today’s hottest talent will join us for our return to LA for an unforgettable night celebrating Black excellence."

The BET Awards will also honor Queen Latifah with the Lifetime Achievement BET Award.

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby lead the pack with seven nominations each, with Cardi B and Drake following with five nods apiece. The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper appears in nearly every top category, including Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year, Album of the Year and two for Best Collaboration.

See the full list of nominations here, and tune into the 2021 BET Awards Sunday, June 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

