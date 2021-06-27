2021 BET Awards: See All of the Star-Studded Performances!

Feel the music! The 2021 BET Awards kicked off Sunday night, and fans got a chance to see some of the biggest names in music perform their hottest hits.

Amid the awards and acceptance speeches, Sunday's show saw some truly impressive numbers, from artists including Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Lil Nas X, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Lil Baby, Migos, Roddy Rich and many others.

ET is following along throughout the night to round up all the incredible appearances as they happen.

Check out all the epic performances from Sunday's star-studded BET Awards below.



Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin Open the Show

The My Turn artist and the gospel icon took to the stage to give a life-affirming performance of "We Win" to open Sunday's big show.



Migos Gives Cardi B a Chance to Surprise

Migos took the stage for a fiery performance that led into an unexpected appearance from Cardi B, who revealed she's pregnant with her second child with an ensemble that called attention to her sizable baby bump.



H.E.R. Descends From the Heavens

The star-studded show returned from commercial break with a show-stopping rendition of "We Made It" that opened with her descending from the rafters while playing her drums. The artist -- who was also celebrating her 24th birthday on Sunday -- also wowed on her electric guitar, and later ended up taking home the award for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist.



Moneybagg Yo Makes His Debut

After a career-making year -- with the release of his No. 1 album A Gangsta's Pain -- Moneybagg Yo used his time on the BET Awards stage to deliver a memorable performance of "Wockesha" and "Time Today."



DaBaby Hits the Court

DaBaby delivered his first-ever TV performance of "Ball If I Want To," and he definitely brought his unique style to the show. After kicking off his set while sitting on the audience, he then led viewers over to a basketball court complete with cheerleader back-up dancers and a huge baby mascot. He also flew through the air on wires, so there was something for everyone, really.



Megan Thee Stallion Brings the Heat

Taking inspiration from her already-iconic "Thot Sh*t" music video, Meg's performance highlighted her moves and her talented dancers. Sporting an icy blonde wig and a black and sheer bodysuit with matching boots and dark shades, the songstress made sure all eyes were on her as she rapped and danced with her crew.



Tyler the Creator Rolls Up

There was no shortage of epic production value for the artist's performance of "Lumberjack," off his new album, Call Me If You Get Lost. The number included a green screen, a classic Rolls Royce and a massive windstorm that lent the number a memorable surreal dreamlike quality.

Jazmine Sullivan and Ari Lennox

Before taking home the Album of the Year award for Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan took the stage with Ari Lennox for a striking performance of her songs "On It" and "Tragic," for one of the most stunning vocal showcases of the night.



Roddy Ricch Gets Dreamy

The artist hit the stage for a dream-like, fog-covered performance of "Late at Night" that saw the artist and his dancers decked out in all-white ensembles on what felt like a retro-1950s big band set.

Lil Nas X Brings Pride to the BET Awards

Lil Nas X took on the role of a pharaoh as he commanded the stage in an Egyptian-themed performance that featured an army of all-male dancers. Decked out in a gold-infused ensemble -- which referenced “Remember the Time” by Michael Jackson -- Lil Nas X owned everyone's attention as he strutted up to his throne before ending the performance with a passionate kiss with one of the dancers.



Silk Sonic Couldn't Be Smoother

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak brought their effortless charm, '70s aesthetic and silky smooth voices to the BET Awards with a performance of their hit single "Leave the Door Open." The performance was a perfect follow-up to the pair winning the award for Best Group earlier in the show.



City Girls Turn Up the Heat

For their performance of their single, "Twerkulator," City Girls showed off their moves and managed to slay the performance.



A Royal Tribute to Queen Latifah

In honor and celebration of Queen Latifah being presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award, Lil’ Kim, Monie Love, Rapsody, & MC Lyte came together to perform a medley of the singer-turned-actress' biggest hits -- "Just Another Day," "Ladies First," and "UNITY."



DJ Khaled Brings Everyone Back to the Stage

When it came time for DJ Khaled to deliver his act, toward the end of the show, he had a number of the night's biggest artists -- including Megan Thee Stallion, Da Baby, H.E.R., Lil Baby and Lil Durk -- take the stage with him. The set included "Hats Off," "I Did It," and "Every Chance I Get."



DMX Tribute Brings Out Big Stars

Keeping the streak of big collaborative performances going, this year's show closed out with a star-studded tribute honoring the late DMX. Swizz Beatz, The Lox, Method Man, Griselda, Busta Rhymes, Lil Buck performed a medley of DMX's hits. Michael K. Williams even came out, embodying DMX in tribute, to kick off a cover of "X Gon' Give It To Ya."

