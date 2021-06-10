2021 CMT Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2021 CMT Music Awards are here! Some of country music's biggest stars have turned out to see who will take home the coveted awards.

Going into this year's show, hosts Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown actually led the pack in nominations, with Brown getting four noms -- including Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year and Best Family Feature.

Meanwhile, Ballerini tied with Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town with a grand total of three nominations each.

ET will be updating the list bellow throughout the big night, with the winners marked in bold.



VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood & John Legend - “Hallelujah” **WINNER**

Kane Brown - “Worldwide Beautiful”

Keith Urban with P!nk - “One Too Many”

Kelsea Ballerini - “hole in the bottle”



FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce - “Next Girl”

Gabby Barrett - “The Good Ones” **WINNER**

Kelsea Ballerini - “hole in the bottle”

Maren Morris - “To Hell & Back”

Mickey Guyton - “Heaven Down Here”

Miranda Lambert - “Settling Down”



MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton - “Starting Over”

Darius Rucker - “Beers and Sunshine”

Kane Brown - “Worship You” **WINNER**

Luke Bryan - “Down To One”

Luke Combs - “Lovin' On You”

Thomas Rhett - “What's Your Country Song”



DUO/GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne - “All Night”

Lady A - “Like A Lady”

Little Big Town - “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” **WINNER**

Old Dominion - “Never Be Sorry”

Parmalee and Blanco Brown - “Just The Way”

Runaway June - “We Were Rich”



BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Dylan Scott - “Nobody” **WINNER**

Hailey Whitters feat. Little Big Town - “Fillin' My Cup”

HARDY - “Give Heaven Some Hell”

Lainey Wilson - “Things a Man Oughta Know”

Mickey Guyton - “Black Like Me"

Niko Moon - “GOOD TIME (Ride Along Video)”



COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood with John Legend - “Hallelujah”

Chris Young and Kane Brown - “Famous Friends” **WINNER**

Elle King and Miranda Lambert - “Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)”

Keith Urban with P!nk - “One Too Many”

Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris - “Chasing After You”

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard - “Undivided”



CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs “1, 2 Many”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Dan + Shay “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus “This Is Us”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey “The Other Girl” **WINNER**

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Little Big Town “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

From CMT Crossroads - Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price “Twinkle Twinkle”



BEST FAMILY FEATURE

Brooke Eden — “Sunroof”

Kane Brown — “Worship You”

Luke Combs — “Forever After All”

Miranda Lambert — “Settling Down”

Russell Dickerson — “Home Sweet”

Taylor Swift — “The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)” **WINNER**

The 2021 CMT Music Awards kicked off Wednesday, June 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. CT on CMT, with a five channel simulcast across MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land.