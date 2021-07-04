2021 GLAAD Media Awards: How to Watch, Time, Host, Presenters and More

The 2021 GLAAD Media Awards will be available to more people this year than ever. For the first time, the LGBTQ organization's annual awards ceremony will stream on Hulu. Niecy Nash is hosting the event, which honors fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues in media.

In addition to handing out awards, the show will also honor the late Naya Rivera's legacy by reuniting the cast of Glee at the show, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Rivera's character on Glee, Santana, coming out on the show. Rivera tragically died last July at the age of 33.

Here's how you can stream the 2021 GLAAD Media Awards, as well as all the details on time, host, presenters and more.

When are the GLAAD Media Awards? The show will stream on Thursday, April 8, 2021.

How to watch: The virtual ceremony will stream on GLAAD's YouTube at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Immediately after, you can watch the 2021 GLAAD Media Awards on Hulu beginning at 10 p.m. ET, where the show will be available through the end of June.

Who's hosting? Niecy Nash is hosting the show, who just last year married Jessica Betts in a surprise wedding in August. Nash also opened up to ET's Nischelle Turner about hosting the show as a new member of the LGBTQ+ community.

"I never saw this day coming in my life," Nash told ET. "But I'm happy to be here. I'm so happy to be a part of something that has been a blessing to so many people and encouraging to so many people at the same time. So, here we are!"

