2021 Golden Globes: The Complete Winners List

The champagne may be BYO this year, but the Hollywood Foreign Press Association still had plenty of trophies to pass around during Sunday's 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Amid these unprecedented times, the ceremony was a bicoastal affair for the first time ever, with hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler appearing live from The Rainbow Room in New York City and The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, respectively, and nominees appearing virtually from around the world.

A global pandemic can't keep a good awards show down, though, so the Globes was as star-studded as ever, as Angela Bassett, Awkwafina, Tiffany Haddish, Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger and so many more present this year's winners.

See the full list of winners, in bold, below.

Best Motion Picture - Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland — Winner

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday — Winner

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — Winner

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — Winner

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot — Winner

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — Winner

James Corden, The Prom

Lin Manuel-Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian — Winner

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah — Winner

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Best Director – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland — Winner

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher, Mank

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 — Winner

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, The Father

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul — Winner

Wolfwalkers

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Another Round (Denmark)

La Llorona (Guatemala/France)

The Life Ahead (Italy)

Minari (USA) — Winner

Two of Us (France / USA)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson, Tenet

James Newton Howard, News of the World

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Mank

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul — Winner

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

"Fight for You" from Judas and the Black Messiah - H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas

"Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Daniel Pemberton, Celeste

"Io Si (Seen)” from The Life Ahead - Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi — Winner

"Speak Now" from One Night in Miami - Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

"Tigress & Tweed" from The United States vs. Billie Holliday - Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown — Winner

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown — Winner

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O'Connor, The Crown — Winner

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt's Creek — Winner

Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek — Winner

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso — Winner

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Normal People

The Queen's Gambit — Winner

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit — Winner

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True — Winner

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Gillian Anderson, The Crown — Winner

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega, Small Axe — Winner

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

