2021 Oscar Nominations: See the Full List

To cap off an extended and all-around unprecedented awards season, the Academy unveiled the 2021 Oscar nominations on Monday, announced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas via an early morning livestream.

Mank is the year's most nominated film, collecting 10 nominations, followed by The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal and The Trial of the Chicago 7, which all earned six nominations. As always, there were also a number of notable surprises and snubs.

The winners will be announced during the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday, April 25, airing at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. The Oscars ceremony, which was postponed two months due to the ongoing pandemic, is set to be an in-person event at the Dolby Theater and L.A.'s Union Station.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Directing

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman & Lee Kern

The Father, Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers

The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Judas and the Black Messiah, Will Berson & Shaka King

Minari, Lee Isaac Chung

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Sound of Metal, Darius Marder & Abraham Marder

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin

Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shawn the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Documentary (Feature)

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Documentary (Short Subject)

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

International Feature Film

Another Round (Denmark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Music (Original Score)

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Music (Original Song)

"Fight For You" from Judas and the Black Messiah

"Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7

"Husavik" from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

"lo Sì (Seen)" from The Life Ahead

"Speak Now" from One Night in Miami

Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Short Film (Animated)

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Short Film (Live Action)

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

The 2021 Oscars air live on Sunday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage.