2022 BET Hip Hop Awards: Biggest and Best Performances of the Night!

The I Am Hip Hop Award recipient, Trina -- described as "the most consistent female rapper of all time" in 2012 by XXL and honored by Billboard as one of their "31 Female Rappers Who Changed Hip-Hop" in 2014 -- delivered an emotional acceptance speech that was one of the most inspiring moments of the night.

While one of the biggest special surprises of the evening came from the founder of LOUD Records, Steve Rifkind, who made an appearance to introduce a star-studded number featuring Lil' Flip, Dead Prez, Fat Joe, Mobb Deep with Lil' Kim, M.O.P., Remy Ma, Three 6 Mafia and Wu-Tang Clan all performing songs honoring the iconic label for its 30th anniversary. The ceremony also showcased artists like Run-DMC, Ice-T, Kurtis Blow, and Schoolly D.

ET was following along throughout the night to round up all the incredible appearances. Take a look below, starting with the act that opened the show.

Fat Joe Opens the Show With a Drum Line



Armani White and N.O.R.E. Bring Out Fog and Straitjackets and Fog for Performances of "Nothin" and "Billie Eilish."



Pusha T Serves Up Medley of New Music and Classic Hit "Grindin'"



Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist GloRilla Showed Off Her Star Quality With Performance of "F.N.F." & "Tomorrow"

EST Gee and Young Jeezy Are "The Realest"

Bleu & French Montana Serve Up Techo-Futuristic Mash-Up

Joey Bada$$ Makes a Powerful Point With "Head High" Performance

Hip Hop Titans Assemble for Truly Epic Moment

Check out the full list of winners from this year's BET Hip Hop Awards here.