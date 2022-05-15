2022 Billboard Music Awards' Red Carpet Arrivals: Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and More!

Some of music's biggest names have arrived to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, and they're walking the red carpet in style!

Dressed to the nines in the most lavish looks and eye-catching ensembles, artists and celebs went all out as they posed for pics on the carpet at the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The rockstar couple hit the carpet in neo-goth chic, with Fox showing off her figure in a curve-hugging black gown, while Kelly sparkled in a jewel-encrusted shirt under a spike-lined pseudo-tuxedo.

Megan Thee Stallion

Bryan Steffy/WireImage

The "Plan B" artist looked striking in a brown, white and tan ensemble that showed off her toned figure as she posed for the press ahead of the big show.

Doja Cat

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The celebrated artist rocked a quasi-futuristic chic number with a dramatic black and semi-sheer gown that she paired with a golden bell jar clutch.

