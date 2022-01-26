2022 Costume Designers Guild Awards Nominations: 'Cruella,' 'Dune,' 'Euphoria' Among Nominees

The nominees for the 24th Costume Designers Guild Awards have been announced!

Celebrating another year of excellent costumes, wardrobe and the people behind the clothes, the 2022 CDGA will take place for the first time at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, California, on Wednesday, March 9.

Cruella, Dune, House of Gucci, West Side Story and No Time to Die are among the costumes recognized in film this year. On the TV side, Euphoria, Loki, Emily in Paris, Halston and Squid Games are among the nominees.

"Throughout the pandemic, we’ve been reminded how important costume design is, not only to entertain -- but to inspire," Salvador Perez, President of the Costume Designers Guild, IATSE Local 892, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to celebrate in person this year, with safety as our priority. We want to recognize our nominees and all of their phenomenal work as we take the CDGA into a new direction."

This year’s host, presenters and honorees will be announced in the coming weeks.

See the full list of nominees, below:

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

Dune – Jacqueline West & Robert Morgan

The Green Knight – Malgosia Turzanska

The Matrix Resurrections – Lindsay Pugh

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Kym Barrett

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Sanja M. Hays

The Suicide Squad – Judianna Makovsky

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Coming 2 America – Ruth E. Carter

Don’t Look Up – Susan Matheson

In The Heights – Mitchell Travers

No Time to Die – Suttirat Anne Larlarb

Zola – Derica Cole Washington

Excellence in Period Film

Cruella – Jenny Beavan

Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini & Jacqueline Durran (For Roxanne)

House of Gucci – Janty Yates

Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira

West Side Story – Paul Tazewell

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 1 – Shawna Trpcic

The Handmaid's Tale: Nightshade – Debra Hanson

Loki: Journey into Mystery – Christine Wada

What We Do in the Shadows: Gail – Laura Montgomery

The Witcher: Family – Lucinda Wright

Excellence in Contemporary Television

Emily in Paris: French Revolution – Patricia Field & Marylin Fitoussi

Euphoria: F*ck Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob – Heidi Bivens

Hacks: Pilot – Kathleen Felix-Hager

Mare of Easttown: Miss Ladyhawk Herself – Meghan Kasperlik

Squid Game: VIPS – Cho Sang-kyung

Excellence in Period Television

The Great: Seven Days – Sharon Long

Halston: Becoming Halston – Jeriana San Juan

The Underground Railroad: Chapter 8: Indiana Autumn – Caroline Eselin-Schaefer

WandaVision: Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience – Mayes C. Rubeo

What We Do in the Shadows: The Wellness Centre – Laura Montgomery

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

Annie Live! – Emilio Sosa

Dancing with the Stars: Semi-Finals – Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee

The Late Late Show with James Corden: Crosswalk Cinderella – Lauren Shapiro

The Masked Singer: 2 Night Season Premiere, Part 2: Back to School – Marina Toybina & Gabrielle Letamendi

Saturday Night Live: Rami Malek / Young Thug – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian

Excellence in Short Form Design

The Bold Type: "Cruella" (Commercial) – Mandi Line

Cadillac: Edgar Scissorhands ft. Timothée Chalamet, "Hands Free" (Commercial) – Melissa DesRosiers

Ed Sheeran: "Shivers" (Music Video) – Ami Goodheart

Snoop Dogg’s Triller: Fight Club "We’re Bringing Boxing Back" (Commercial) – Dawn Ritz

Swarovski: "Welcome to Wonderlab" (Commercial) – B. Åkerlund