2022 Golden Globes: The Complete Winners List

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the winners for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards during a private ceremony on Sunday night. The news comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding the organization, which was dropped by NBC last year.
Among this year's top film nominees were Power of the Dog, which tied Belfast for the most nods at 7, King Richard, Licorice Pizza and West Side Story.
On the TV side, Succession, Hacks, The Morning Show, Ted Lasso as well as fall breakouts Only Murders in the Building and Squid Game were among the most nominated.
In addition to honoring the best in film and television, the Golden Globes also shined a light on the HFPA's philanthropy work as it continues to make sweeping changes to the overall organization.
During the ceremony, Senior Vice President of the NAACP Hollywood Bureau Kyle Bowser unveiled the Reimagine Coalition, a joint five-year initiative to increase diversity, equity and inclusion across the global entertainment industry.
According to the HFPA, each year, the two organizations "will collaborate on, fund, and support a series of trailblazing initiatives, with the overall goals of ensuring visibility of projects from artists of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds; increasing diverse representation in the industry; and building pathways to inclusion for young artists and journalists of color."
Here is the full list of winners:
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Belfast (Focus Features)
Coda (Apple TV+)
Dune (Warner Bros.)
King Richard (Warner Bros.)
The Power of the Dog (Netflix) -- *WINNER!
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos -- *WINNER!
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard -- *WINNER!
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Cyrano (MGM)
Don't Look Up (Netflix)
Licorice Pizza (MGM)
Tick, Tick... Boom! (Netflix)
West Side Story (20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) -- *WINNER!
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story -- *WINNER!
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom! -- *WINNER!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story -- *WINNER!
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, Coda
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog -- *WINNER!
Best Director – Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog -- *WINNER!
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast -- *WINNER!
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don't Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Encanto (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) -- *WINNER!
Flee (Neon / Participant)
Luca (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
My Sunny Maad (Totem Films)
Raya and the Last Dragon (Walt Disney Studios)
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
Compartment No. 6 (FINLAND / RUSSIA / GERMANY) (Sony Pictures Classics)
Drive My Car (JAPAN) (Janus Films) -- *WINNER!
The Hand of God (ITALY) (Netflix)
A Hero (FRANCE / IRAN) (Amazon Studios)
Parallel Mothers (SPAIN) (Sony Pictures Classics)
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco, Encanto
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
Hans Zimmer, Dune -- *WINNER!
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Be Alive,” King Richard
Music by: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
Lyrics by: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
“Dos Orugitas,” Encanto
Music by: Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lyrics by: Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Down to Joy,” Belfast
Music by: Van Morrison
Lyrics by: Van Morrison
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” Respect
Music by: Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman
Lyrics by: Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman
“No Time to Die,” No Time to Die -- *WINNER!
Music by: Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell
Lyrics by: Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell
Best Television Series – Drama
Lupin (Netflix)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Pose (FX)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Succession (HBO/HBO Max) -- *WINNER!
Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose -- *WINNER!
Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession -- *WINNER!
Omar Sy, Lupin
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
The Great (Hulu)
Hacks (HBO/HBO Max) -- *WINNER!
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks -- *WINNER!
Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso -- *WINNER!
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Dopesick (Hulu)
Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)
Maid (Netflix)
Mare of Easttown (HBO/HBO Max)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video) -- *WINNER!
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winselt, Mare of Easttown -- *WINNER!
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick -- *WINNER!
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession -- *WINNER!
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su, Squid Game -- *WINNER!
The 79th annual Golden Globes were awarded on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
RELATED CONTENT