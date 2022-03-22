2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards kicked off Tuesday night, and some of music's biggest names came out to perform and accept their trophies.
Celebrating the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and app from last year, the ninth edition of the awards ceremony was a star-studded affair. Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Karol G, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Megan Thee Stallion and Bad Bunny were among the many musical icons nominated for awards coming into the big show.
This year, listeners had the chance to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting determined this year’s Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year and the first-ever TikTok Songwriter of the Year and Best Comeback Album.
See the full list of the night's big winners below, marked in bold! The list will be updated throughout the show.
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Bad Habits” - Ed Sheeran
“drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo
“Easy On Me” - Adele
“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring SZA
“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
“Levitating” - Dua Lipa -- *WINNER!
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X
“Peaches” - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“positions” - Ariana Grande
“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo -- *WINNER!
Taylor Swift
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X -- *WINNER!
The Weeknd
BEST DUO/GROUP OF THE YEAR
AJR
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic -- *WINNER!
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
BEST COLLABORATION
“Best Friend”- Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
“If I Didn't Love You” - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring SZA
“Peaches” - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber -- *WINNER!
BEST NEW POP ARTIST
Giveon
Måneskin
Olivia Rodrigo -- *WINNER!
Tate McRae
The Kid LAROI
ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE YEAR
“All My Favorite Songs” - Weezer featuring AJR
“Follow You” - Imagine Dragons
“Monsters” - All Time Low featuring blackbear -- *WINNER!
“my ex’s best friend” - Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear
“Shy Away” - twenty one pilots
ALTERNATIVE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
All Time Low
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly -- *WINNER!
twenty one pilots
BEST NEW ALTERNATIVE ARTIST
Cannons
Clairo
girl in red
Måneskin -- *WINNER!
WILLOW
ROCK SONG OF THE YEAR
“And So It Went” - The Pretty Reckless
“Living The Dream” - Five Finger Death Punch
“Nowhere Generation” - Rise Against
“Wait A Minute My Girl” - Volbeat
“Waiting On A War” - Foo Fighters -- *WINNER!
ROCK ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Chevelle
Five Finger Death Punch
Foo Fighters -- *WINNER!
Mammoth WVH
The Pretty Reckless
BEST NEW ROCK ARTIST
All Good Things
Architects
Ayron Jones
Mammoth WVH -- *WINNER!
Zero 9:36
COUNTRY SONG OF THE YEAR
“Famous Friends” - Chris Young & Kane Brown
“Forever After All” - Luke Combs
“If I Didn't Love You” - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood -- *WINNER!
“Just The Way” - Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown
“The Good Ones” - Gabby Barrett
COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs -- *WINNER!
Miranda Lambert
Thomas Rhett
BEST NEW COUNTRY ARTIST
Lainey Wilson -- *WINNER!
Niko Moon
Parker McCollum
Ryan Hurd
Tenille Arts
DANCE SONG OF THE YEAR
“BED” - Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta
“Do It To It” - ACRAZE featuring Cherish -- *WINNER!
“Heartbreak Anthem” - Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix
“Love Tonight” - Shouse
“You” - Regard featuring Troye Sivan & Tate McRae
DANCE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Anabel Englund
David Guetta -- *WINNER!
Joel Corry
Regard
Swedish House Mafia
HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR
“Essence” - WizKid featuring Tems
“Time Today” - Moneybagg Yo
“Up” - Cardi B
“Way 2 Sexy” - Drake featuring Future & Young Thug
“What You Know Bout Love” - Pop Smoke -- *WINNER!
HIP-HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Drake -- *WINNER!
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Moneybagg Yo
Pop Smoke
BEST NEW HIP-HOP ARTIST
BIA
Coi Leray
Lil Tjay
Pooh Shiesty
Yung Bleu -- *WINNER!
R&B SONG OF THE YEAR
“Damage” - H.E.R.
“Good Days” - SZA
“Heartbreak Anniversary” - Giveon
“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic -- *WINNER!
“Pick Up Your Feelings” - Jazmine Sullivan
R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Giveon
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan -- *WINNER!
Tank
BEST NEW R&B ARTIST
Chlöe
Giveon -- *WINNER!
Tone Stith
VanJess
Vedo
LATIN SONG OF THE YEAR
“BICHOTA” - KAROL G
“In Da Getto” - J Balvin & Skrillex
“Pepas” - Farruko -- *WINNER!
“Todo De Ti” - Rauw Alejandro
“Yonaguni” - Bad Bunny
LATIN ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bad Bunny -- *WINNER!
Camilo
Farruko
KAROL G
Rauw Alejandro
BEST NEW LATIN ARTIST
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme -- *WINNER!
Maria Becerra
Nicki Nicole
Tokischa
REGIONAL MEXICAN SONG OF THE YEAR
“¿Qué Tienen Tus Palabras?” - Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
“A La Antigüita” - Calibre 50
“Dime Cómo Quieres” - Christian Nodal featuring Ángela Aguilar
“La Casita” - Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga -- *WINNER!
“Mi Primer Derrota” - La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho
“Saludos a Mi Ex” - Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
REGIONAL MEXICAN ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50 -- *WINNER!
Christian Nodal
Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho
BEST LYRICS: *Socially Voted Category
“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)” - Taylor Swift -- *WINNER!
“Bad Habits” - Ed Sheeran
“deja vu” - Olivia Rodrigo
“drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo
“Easy On Me” - Adele
“Happier Than Ever” - Billie Eilish
“Heat Waves” - Glass Animals
“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X
“Your Power” - Billie Eilish
BEST COVER SONG: *Socially Voted Category
“Fix You” (Coldplay) - Kacey Musgraves
“good 4 u” (Olivia Rodrigo) - Camila Cabello -- *WINNER!
“Happier Than Ever” (Billie Eilish) - Shawn Mendes
“Heather” (Conan Gray) - Tate McRae
“I'm Still Standing” (Elton John) - Demi Lovato
“Jolene” (Dolly Parton) - Lil Nas X
“Nothing Else Matters” (Metallica) - Miley Cyrus
BEST FAN ARMY: *Socially Voted Category
#Arianators - Ariana Grande
#Beliebers - Justin Bieber
#BTSARMY - BTS -- *WINNER!
#Harries - Harry Styles
#Hotties - Megan Thee Stallion
#Limelights - Why Don't We
#Livies - Olivia Rodrigo
#Louies - Louis Tomlinson
#Rushers - Big Time Rush
#Selenators - Selena Gomez
#Swifties - Taylor Swift
BEST MUSIC VIDEO: *Socially Voted Category
“Bad Habits” - Ed Sheeran
“Build a B*tch” - Bella Poarch
“Butter” - BTS -- *WINNER!
“drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo
“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring Sza
“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X
“Peaches” - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon
“Save Your Tears” - The Weeknd
“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
SOCIAL STAR AWARD: *Socially Voted Category
Bella Poarch -- *WINNER!
Claire Rosinkranz
Jax
JORDY
Tai Verdes
Tayler Holder
FAVORITE TOUR PHOTOGRAPHER: *Socially Voted Category
All American Road Show (Chris Stapleton) - Andy Barron
Love On Tour (Harry Styles) - Anthony PHAM -- *WINNER!
Remember This Tour (Jonas Brothers) - Cynthia Parkhurst
What You See Is What You Get Tour (Luke Combs) - David Bergman
Hella Mega Tour (Fall Out Boy) - Elliott Ingham
The Comeback Tour (Zac Brown Band) - PROJECTBLACKBOXX
2021 Tour (Maroon 5) - Travis Schneider
TIKTOK BOP OF THE YEAR: *Socially Voted Category
“Beggin’” - Måneskin
“good 4 u” - Olivia Rodrigo -- *WINNER!
“Just For Me” - PinkPantheress
“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring SZA
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X
“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
“Thot Sh*t” - Megan Thee Stallion
“TWINNEM” - Coi Leray
“Up” - Cardi B
“Woman” - Doja Cat
BEST COMEBACK ALBUM (New Category): *Socially Voted Category
30 - Adele -- *WINNER!
Certified Lover Boy - Drake
Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters
Solar Power - Lorde
Star-Crossed - Kacey Musgraves
Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night - Bleachers
Voyage - ABBA
TIKTOK SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (New Category): *Socially Voted Category
Alexa Chalnick
ASTON
Cassa Jackson
Ellie Dixon
Jax -- *WINNER!
Lauren Weintraub
Peytan Porter
Sarah Barrios
vaultboy
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Omer Fedi -- *WINNER!
Ashley Gorley
Dan Nigro
Belly
Andrew Goldstein
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
FINNEAS -- *WINNER!
Max Martin
Oscar Holter
Blake Slatkin
Travis Barker
The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards kicked off live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on Tuesday, March 22 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.
