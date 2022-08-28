2022 MTV Video Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

The MTV Video Music Awards are honoring the best artists and biggest names in music at this year's star-studded show!

Going into Sunday's show, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X lead the pack with seven nominations a piece, while 2021 MTV VMAs host, Doja Cat, and Harry Styles weren't far behind, each scoring six nominations.

Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd were also among the top contenders, while this year's show also saw a whopping 26 first-time nominees in the running for the coveted Moon Person trophies.

But who walked away with the honors amid a night of mind-blowing live performances? Check out the full list of big winners below, with the winners marked in bold, which will be updated throughout the show!

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Doja Cat – "Woman" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – "Way 2 Sexy" – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – "Shivers" – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – "As It Was" – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY" – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – "brutal" – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) – Republic Records -- **WINNER!



ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment -- **WINNER!

Drake – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – Columbia Records

Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lil Nas X – Columbia Records

Lizzo – Atlantic Records



SONG OF THE YEAR

Adele – "Easy On Me" – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever" – Darkroom / Interscope Records -- **WINNER!

Doja Cat – "Woman" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Elton John & Dua Lipa – "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)" – EMI / Interscope Records

Lizzo – "About Damn Time" – Atlantic Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – "STAY" – Columbia Records



BEST NEW ARTIST

Baby Keem – Columbia Records

Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records -- **WINNER!

GAYLE – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records

Måneskin – Arista Records

SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records



PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

September 2021: Griff – "One Night" – Warner Records

October 2021: Remi Wolf – "Sexy Villain" – Island Records

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – "i hope ur miserable until ur dead" – Warner Records

December 2021: SEVENTEEN – "Rock With You" – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records -- **WINNER!

January 2021: Mae Muller – "Better Days" – Capitol Records UK

February 2022: GAYLE – "abcdefu" – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

March 2022: Sheneesa – "R U That" – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records

April 2022: Omar Apollo – "Tamagotchi" – Warner Records

May 2022: Wet Leg – "Chaise Longue" – Domino Recording Company

June 2022: Muni Long – "Baby Boo" – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording

July 2022: Doechii – "Persuasive" – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records



BEST COLLABORATION

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – "Way 2 Sexy" – OVO/Republic

Elton John & Dua Lipa – "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)" – EMI / Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY" – Columbia Records -- **WINNER!

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – "Sweetest Pie" – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone & The Weeknd – "One Right Now" – Mercury Records / Republic Records

ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – "LA FAMA" – Columbia Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – "STAY" – Columbia Records



BEST POP

Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever" – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – "Woman" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Ed Sheeran – "Shivers" – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – "As It Was" – Columbia Records -- **WINNER!

Lizzo – "About Damn Time" – Atlantic Records

Olivia Rodrigo – "traitor" – Geffen Records



BEST HIP-HOP

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – "From The D 2 The LBC" – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake, Tems – "WAIT FOR U" – Freebandz / Epic Records

Kendrick Lamar – "N95" – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto – "Big Energy" – Streamcut / RCA Records

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – "Do We Have A Problem?" – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records -- **WINNER!

Pusha T – "Diet Coke" – G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam



BEST ROCK

Foo Fighters – "Love Dies Young" – RCA Records

Jack White – "Taking Me Back" – Third Man Records

Muse – "Won’t Stand Down" – Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers – "Black Summer" – Warner Records -- **WINNER!

Shinedown – "Planet Zero" – Elektra Music Group

Three Days Grace – "So Called Life" – RCA Records



BEST ALTERNATIVE

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear - "Love It When You Hate Me" - Elektra Music Group / DTA Records

Imagine Dragons x JID – "Enemy" – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – "emo girl" – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

Måneskin – "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE" – Arista Records -- **WINNER!

Panic! At The Disco – "Viva Las Vengeance" – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Twenty One Pilots – "Saturday" – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – "G R O W" – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records



BEST LATIN

Anitta – "Envolver" – Warner Records -- **WINNER!

Bad Bunny – "Tití Me Preguntó" – Rimas Entertainment

Becky G X KAROL G – "MAMIII" – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records

Daddy Yankee – "REMIX" – Republic Records

Farruko – "Pepas" – Sony Music US Latin

J Balvin & Skrillex – "In Da Getto" – Sueños Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK



BEST R&B

Alicia Keys – "City of Gods (Part II)" – AKW

Chlöe – "Have Mercy" – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

H.E.R. – "For Anyone" – RCA Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – "Wild Side" – Keep Cool/RCA Records

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – "No Love (Extended Version)" – LVRN / Interscope Records

The Weeknd – "Out Of Time" – XO / Republic Records -- **WINNER!



BEST K-POP

BTS – "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)" – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

ITZY – "LOCO" – JYP Entertainment

LISA – "LALISA" – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records -- **WINNER!

SEVENTEEN – "HOT" – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

Stray Kids – "MANIAC" – JYP Entertainment

TWICE – "The Feels" – JYP Entertainment



GROUP OF THE YEAR

Blackpink

BTS -- **WINNER!

City Girls

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Silk Sonic



SONG OF THE SUMMER

Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone – "Me Porto Bonito"

Beyoncé – "Break My Soul"

Charlie Puth (featuring Jungkook) – "Left and Right"

Doja Cat – "Vegas"

Future (featuring Drake and Tems) – "Wait for U"

Harry Styles – "Late Night Talking"

Jack Harlow – "First Class" -- **WINNER!

Kane Brown – "Grand"

Latto and Mariah Carey (featuring DJ Khaled) – "Big Energy (Remix)"

Lizzo – "About Damn Time"

Marshmello and Khalid – "Numb"

Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl"

Nicky Youre and dazy – "Sunroof"

Post Malone (featuring Doja Cat) – "I Like You (A Happier Song)"

Rosalía – "Bizcochito"

Steve Lacy – "Bad Habit"



VIDEO FOR GOOD

Kendrick Lamar – "The Heart Part 5" – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto – "P*ssy" – Streamcut / RCA Records

Lizzo – "About Damn Time" – Atlantic Records -- **WINNER!

Rina Sawayama – "This Hell" – Dirty Hit

Stromae – "Fils de joie" – Mosaert Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records



BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records -- **WINNER!

BTS | Minecraft – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

Charli XCX | Roblox – Atlantic Records

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave – Def Jam

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic Records

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group



BEST LONGFORM VIDEO

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Foo Fighters – Studio 666 – RCA Records

Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Madonna – Madame X - Interscope Records

Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) – Republic Records -- **WINNER!



BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – "family ties" – Columbia Records

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – "Bam Bam" – Epic Records

Harry Styles – "As It Was" – Columbia Records -- **WINNER!

Kendrick Lamar – "N95" – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – "Wild Side" – Keep Cool / RCA Records

Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) – Republic Records



BEST DIRECTION

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – "family ties" – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever" – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Ed Sheeran – "Shivers" – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – "As It Was" – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY" – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) – Republic Records -- **WINNER!



BEST ART DIRECTION

Adele – "Oh My God" – Columbia Records

Doja Cat – "Get Into It (Yuh)" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – "Way 2 Sexy" – OVO / Republic Records

Kacey Musgraves – "simple times" – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY" – Columbia Records -- **WINNER!

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – "Sweetest Pie" – 300 Entertainment



BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever" – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Coldplay X BTS – "My Universe" – Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – "The Heart Part 5" – pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY" – Columbia Records -- **WINNER!

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – "Sweetest Pie" – 300 Entertainment

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – "STAY" – Columbia Records



BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – "Permission to Dance" – BIGHIT Music/Geffen Records

Doja Cat – "Woman" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records -- **WINNER!

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – "Tears In The Club" – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – "As It Was" – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY" – Columbia Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – "Wild Side" – Keep Cool / RCA Records



BEST EDITING

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – "family ties" – Columbia Records

Doja Cat – "Get Into It (Yuh)" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Olivia Rodrigo – "brutal" – Geffen Records

ROSALÍA – "SAOKO" – Columbia Records -- **WINNER!

Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) – Republic Records

The Weeknd – "Take My Breath" – XO / Republic Records



ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Adele -- 30

Bad Bunny -- Un Verano Sin Ti

Billie Eilish -- Happier Than Ever

Drake -- Certified Lover Boy

Harry Styles -- Harry's House -- **WINNER!