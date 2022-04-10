2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Winners List

There are a lot of winners at the 35th annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards! At Saturday's awards ceremony at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, a number of your favorite movie stars, musicians as well as films, TV shows and video games were recognized.

See which one of your favorite stars took home an orange blimp. (Note: The winners' names have been bolded.)

Favorite Kids TV Show

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Danger Force

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Raven's Home

That Girl Lay Lay

The Baby-Sitters Club

Favorite Family TV Show

Cobra Kai

iCarly

Marvel Studios' Loki

Marvel Studios' WandaVision

The Flash

Young Sheldon

Favorite Reality Show

American Idol

Kids Baking Championship

LEGO Masters

America's Got Talent

The Masked Singer

Wipeout

Favorite Cartoon

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Looney Tunes Cartoons

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

The Loud House

The Smurfs

Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)

Havan Flores (Chapa/Volt, Danger Force)

Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier, The Baby-Sitters Club | Gabby Lewis, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven's Home)

Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)

Favorite Male TV Star (Kids)

Bryce Gheisar (Elliott Combes, The Astronauts | Luke McCoy, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)

Cooper Barnes (Ray Manchester/Captain Man, Danger Force)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Luca Luhan (Bose / Brainstorm, Danger Force)

Raphael Alejandro (Matteo Silva, Bunk'd)

Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan)

Favorite Female TV Star (Family)

Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Marvel Studios' WandaVision)

Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop, Marvel Studios' Hawkeye)

Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso, Cobra Kai)

Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly)

Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)

Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson, Black-ish, Grown-ish)

Favorite Male TV Star (Family)

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)

Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye, Marvel Studios' Hawkeye)

Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)

Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson, iCarly)

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)

Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Marvel Studios' Loki)

Favorite Movie

Cinderella

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Disney's Jungle Cruise

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom & Jerry: The Movie

Favorite Movie Actress

Angelina Jolie (Thena, Marvel Studios' Eternals)

Camila Cabello (Cinderella, Cinderella)

Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton, Disney's Jungle Cruise)

Emma Stone (Estella / Cruella, Disney's Cruella)

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Marvel Studios' Black Widow)

Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home| Chani, Dune)

Favorite Movie Actor

Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff, Disney's Jungle Cruise | John Hartley, Red Notice)

John Cena (Jakob Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)

LeBron James (LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy)

Ryan Reynolds (Guy, Free Guy | Nolan Booth, Red Notice)

Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home)

Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)

Favorite Animated Movie

Disney and Pixar's Luca

Disney's Encanto

PAW Patrol: The Movie

Sing 2

The Boss Baby: Family Business

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Favorite Voice From an Animated Movie

Awkwafina (Otto, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run | Sisu, Raya and the Last Dragon)

Charlize Theron (Morticia Addams, The Addams Family 2)

Keanu Reeves (Sage, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)

Reese Witherspoon (Rosita, Sing 2)

Scarlett Johansson (Ash, Sing 2)

Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)

Favorite Female Artist

Adele

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Favorite Music Group

Black Eyed Peas

BTS

Florida Georgia Line

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Migos

Favorite Music Collaboration

"Beautiful Mistakes," -Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion

"Best Friend," -Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

"Leave Before You Love Me," -Marshmello & Jonas Brothers

"Rumors," -Lizzo featuring Cardi B

"Save Your Tears," –The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

"STAY," -The Kid LaROI & Justin Bieber

Favorite Global Music Star

Adele (UK)

Camilo (Latin America)

Tones and I (Australia)

Tems (Africa)

BTS (Asia)

Rosalía (Europe)

Olivia Rodrigo (North America)

Favorite Song

"All Too Well (Taylor's Version)," -Taylor Swift

"Bad Habits," -Ed Sheeran

"Easy On Me," -Adele

"Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish

"Take My Breath," -The Weeknd

"Up," -Cardi B

Favorite Breakout Artist

Chlöe

Glass Animals

Jack Harlow

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Walker Hayes

Favorite Album

30, -Adele

Certified Lover Boy, -Drake

Fearless (Taylor's Version), -Taylor Swift

Happier Than Ever, -Billie Eilish

Justice, -Justin Bieber

Red (Taylor's version), -Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Creator

Austin Creed

MrBeast

Ninja

Ryan's World

Spencer X

Unspeakable

Favorite Female Creator

Addison Rae

Charli D'Amelio

Emma Chamberlain

Kids Diana Show

Lexi Rivera

Miranda Sings

Favorite Female Sports Star

Candace Parker

Chloe Kim

Naomi Osaka

Sasha Banks

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Favorite Male Sports Star

Cristiano Ronaldo

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes II

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

Tom Brady

Favorite Video Game

Brookhaven

Minecraft

Just Dance 2022

Mario Party Superstars

