2022 Oscars Red Carpet Arrivals: Jessica Chastain, Bradley Cooper and More

Hollywood's biggest names have arrived to the 94th annual Academy Awards! After being delayed again for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the stars stepped out in style to attend the in-person Oscars ceremony.

Dressed to the nines in the most glamorous gowns, designer tuxedos and lavish looks, A-listers did not disappoint when it came to walking the red carpet.

Best Actress nominee Jessica Chastain hit the carpet in a Gucci sequin gown, and completed the style with statement earrings and a high ponytail.

A number of stars showed their support for Ukraine by sporting the country's colors. Jason Momoa showed up wearing a blue-and-gold pocket square with his all-black tuxedo. Looking as dapper as ever, the Aquaman star sported a braid and sophisticated glasses. 

Meanwhile, Licorice Pizza star and Oscar nominee Alana Haim looked elegant in a lovely white gown, and was joined by her sisters, Este and Danielle Haim. 

And while there were a number of couples at the ceremony, Bradley Cooper took his mom, Gloria Campano, as his date.

For more red carpet sightings at the Oscars, check out ET's gallery:

Follow along at ETonline.com for everything you need to get ready for the Academy Awards, including how to watch the Oscars, the complete list of Oscars nominees, our Oscars predictions and more.

