2023 BAFTA Awards: The Complete Winners List

On Sunday, the winners for the 76th annual EE British Academy Film Awards were announced live during a ceremony hosted by Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond at the Royal Albert Hall in London. This year, the event was streamed live in the U.S. via BritBox, the streaming platform known for its collection of British films and TV series

Ahead of the event, Netflix's German war film, All Quiet on the Western Front, was the frontrunner with 14 nominations and was followed by The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once, both of which garnered 10 nods each. Other films with multiple nominations included The Batman, Elvis and Top Gun: Maverick.

On the acting side, a majority of the contenders were first-time nominees, including Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Paul Mescal (Aftersun) and this awards season's breakout star, Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once). 

Meanwhile, after sitting out the past two years, BAFTA president Prince William, as well as Kate Middleton, made an in-person appearance at the ceremony, which marked the first under King Charles III.

Check out the full list of winners in bold below:

BEST FILM

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian and Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Charlotte Wells (Writer/Director), Aftersun
Georgia Oakley (Writer/Director), Hélène Sifre (Producer), Blue Jean
Marie Lidén (Director), Electric Malady
Katy Brand (Writer), Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Elena Sánchez Bellot (Director) Maia Kenworthy (Director), Rebellion

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision to Leave
The Quiet Girl

DOCUMENTARY

All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny

ANIMATED FILM

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

DIRECTOR

Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Todd Field, Tár
Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

All Quiet on the Western Front
Living 
The Quiet Girl
She Said
The Whale

LEADING ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

LEADING ACTOR

Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Basset, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Carey Mulligan, She Said

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
Michael Ward, Empire of Light

CASTING

Aftersun 
All Quiet on the Western Front
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once 
Triangle of Sadness

CINEMATOGRAPHY

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis 
Empire of Light
Top Gun: Maverick

COSTUME DESIGN

All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
Elvis
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

EDITING

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Top Gun: Maverick

MAKE UP & HAIR

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis 
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
The Whale 

ORIGINAL SCORE

All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon 
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio 

PRODUCTION DESIGN

All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Batman
Elvis
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio 

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water 
The Batman 
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Top Gun: Maverick 

SOUND

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water 
Elvis 
Tár 
Top Gun: Maverick

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Middle Watch
Your Mountain Is Waiting

BRITISH SHORT FILM

The Ballad of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
An Irish Goodbye

EE RISING STAR

Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl McCormack
Emma Mackey
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim

For complete BAFTAs coverage, stay tuned to ETonline.com.

