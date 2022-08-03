50 Cent Hangs With Lala Kent Following Feud With Her Ex Randall Emmett

It looks like Lala Kent has made peace with 50 Cent following his 2019 feud with her ex, Randall Emmett.

On Wednesday, the “In Da Club” rapper posted a series of pictures of the Vanderpump Rules star posing with him on the set of his latest horror film, Skill House.

In addition to the post, the rapper seemingly took a jab at Lala’s ex-fiancé with a series of pictures from their visits posted on his Instagram.

“Randell [sic] you better stop texting people talking sh*t because i get nervous, and you know how i get when i get nervous. 😠,” the Power executive producer wrote.

In the photos, which were shared by the rapper to TMZ, 50 has his arms around Lala. In another picture, the pair smiles as the rapper kisses her on the forehead.

Fans took to the comments to speculate on just how close the two actually are. A source tells ET, that “Lala Kent and 50 Cent are just friends.”

The pictures come after the 2019 feud between 50 and Randall, which was ignited when the rapper accused Randall -- who is a former producer on the Showtime series, Power, of owing him $1 million. That resulted in the #MoneyByMonday hashtag taking on a life of its own on social media.

During the beef, 50 posted a clip from an episode of Vanderpump Rules in which Lala explained how she met Randall, which mostly involved the producer asking her to audition for a role in a movie. Lala got offended and slammed the rapper in response.

This was the same feud that gave birth to the #Fofty meme, after Randall misspelled the rapper's name, twice, in text messages 50 Cent mockingly posted to Instagram.

The air between the three seemed to be clear until March 2020, when the rapper took a jab at the couple, who postponed their wedding at the time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In November 2021, Lala and Randall ended their engagement. And while Lala has made amends with 50, she revealed that she no longer communicates with her ex -- unless it's about their daughter.