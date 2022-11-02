'9-1-1: Lone Star's Ronen Rubinstein Marries 'The Flash' Actress Jessica Parker Kennedy

9-1-1: Lone Star's Ronen Rubinstein and The Flash actress Jessica Parker Kennedy have tied the knot.

The couple said "I do," Rubinstein revealed Wednesday on Instagram, linking to photos of him and his wife as they showed off their sparkly wedding bands.

Rubinstein, who plays Rob Lowe's son, T.K., on Fox's 9-1-1 firefighter spinoff, captioned one of the Instagram posts with "Wifey," followed by a ring emoji.

According toHello Magazine US, which broke the news earlier in the day, Rubinstein, who will turn 29 on Nov. 9, and Kennedy, 38, married in August during a small farm wedding in Canada, as well as a traditional Jewish ceremony. Thirty guests, including family and close friends, attended the wedding.

The couple began dating in 2017.

9-1-1: Lone Star's official Twitter account celebrated their union by offering congratulations to the newlyweds.

Other friends and colleagues, such as director Sanaa Hamri, Pose co-creator Steven Canals, and Ricky Martin, commented on Rubinstein's Instagram post to celebrate the happy news.