'90 Day Bares All': Sumit's Brother Says He 'Desperately' Wants Him to Break Up With Jenny

Sumit's family is still advocating for the end of his relationship with Jenny. On Sunday's 90 Day Bares All, Sumit's brother, Amit, and father, Anil, both said they want the couple's relationship to end, largely because Jenny is 61, while Sumit is 32.

"They never wanted Sumit to marry any other girl. But they want Sumit to marry the choice of a girl of his own, but not exceeding the age," Amit said of his and Sumit's parents. "The age factor will also compare."

It's not just Anil and his wife, Sahna, who want Sumit to end things with Jenny, as Amit wants his brother to do so, too.

In fact, Jenny's daughter, Christina, blasted Amit for coming out against Sumit's relationship now, when he previously tried to serve as a middleman between the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple and his unsupportive parents.

"When he was crying to you, telling you how bad he was feeling, you looked like you felt so bad for not standing up for your brother," Christina told Amit. "And then you sit here and you completely recant your story because your wife is sitting there, because your mom and dad are sitting there. Come on! Be honest."

An end to the relationship was all anyone in Sumit's family could think about, though, with Anil saying that he "of course" wants to see his son break up with Jenny, and Amit adding that he "desperately" and "eagerly" wants the same.

"I think that's so sad. I really do," Christina said. "I think that is the saddest thing you could say to your family, someone that you love."

Sumit's family has long been a roadblock in his relationship with Jenny. During a previous Bares All episode, they criticized Jenny's looks to the point where she stormed off camera, despite the fact that their son had catfished Jenny earlier in the relationship.

On The Other Way, Sumit's mother told him that she'd kill herself if he and Jenny tied the knot.

Sumit acquiesced and offered Jenny a promise ring in place of an engagement ring. Without them tying the knot, though, Jenny's visa was set to expire and she'd have to return to America.

When ET spoke with Jenny about Sumit's family drama, she said, "It's unfortunate that I can't be part of the family, but it is just the way it is."

90 Day Bares All airs Sundays on Discovery+.