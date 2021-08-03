'90 Day Bares All': Tim and Melyza Are Engaged in Shocking Twist

Tim and Melyza are going to tie the knot! On the latest episode of 90 Day Bares All, the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way pair shockingly announced that they not only got back together after a dramatic breakup, but they are now engaged.

The surprise reveal came after last week's episode showed the fallout from their contentious split, which was largely due to Tim's past infidelity and Melyza's ongoing suspicion of him.

Before the engagement reveal aired, though, more of Tim and Melyza's heated conversation from last week's Bares All was shown. In that clip, Melyza said her split with Tim "just really sucks" because she didn't "get why it couldn't work out."

"I get that it's not going to be perfect, and there's not perfect relationships or people, but we just put so much into this," Melyza said, fighting back tears. "We just put so much energy and time and love, and we just had such big dreams and expectations that it's been really hard to let go, honestly."

While Tim said he's "not ready for a woman like Melyza" because there's "still work to be done" on himself, Melyza said she would "without a doubt" reunite with him.

"He's everything to me," she said. "I don't want to be with anybody [else]. I have no interest in other guys... I mean, he was going to be my husband."

Tim responded to Melyza's shocker by saying he simply "can't do it anymore," while shedding tears.

"The type of person that I've turned her into... I just can't do it anymore," he said. "I don't even know why she would want to continue to try to put up with it."

"Because I love you. That's why," she replied. "... I don't recognize myself right now. This is not the me that I know. I lost a lot of me and a lot of the good things in me in this relationship, but I also gained a lot of other things as well."

"I was just so willing to do it, and to work through it. I was still willing to try and get past a lot of the things that he did and that he is, just because I love him and just because I see a lot of good in him as well, and because he's done a lot of good to me and to our relationship," Melyza continued. "If I did not see a future, I would not be putting myself at risk, so to speak."

Melyza did add, though, that she and Tim "need to heal and work on our issues as individuals because, as a couple, we just hurt each other too much."

After that portion of the show aired, Melyza was brought back in to give an update on her life. Melyza first said that she's "really happy" in her current relationship, before sharing that her partner is actually Tim.

"We kind of reconnected. We started reminiscing about things we had done in the past. We were like, 'I really miss you,'" she said. "... We would talk about the plans that we had for the future and everything. That's basically how it happened."

"It's going great so far," Tim added. "... We just can't stay away from each other. No matter how hard we try to move on and forget about each other, we can't."

The show then cut to a video of Melyza and Tim reuniting in Colombia, where Tim popped the question. "It's official! I pulled the trigger!" Tim excitedly said. "She actually said yes."

"It was just us and it was so awesome and we're so happy," Melyza, who said she "loves" her engagement ring, added.

The proposal, Melyza said on Bares All, was "basically the most Tim things he's ever done."

"He basically got me to the pier because he said that he wanted to take pictures. He tricked me into thinking we were gonna take pictures," she recalled. "He's like, 'Oh, look that way'... So I turn around and I'm, like, about to flip on him. I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' And as I turn around he's on his knee and he has the ring."

"She was shaking big time," Tim shared.

90 Day Bares All airs Sundays on Discovery+.