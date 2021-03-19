'90 Day Bares All': Tim and Veronica Reveal How They First Met 15 Years Ago (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk stars Tim and Veronica have a very memorable story when it comes to how they first started dating. The fan favorites -- who are no longer together much to fans' chagrin -- made an appearance on Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Bares All, and in this exclusive clip, they reveal the epic tale.

Tim and Veronica are known for their hilarious commentary on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk and remain extremely close despite no longer being involved romantically. Tim helped raise her daughter from another relationship, and the two's close friendship was also an issue for his ex-girlfriend, Jeniffer. During their 90 Day Bares All appearance, the two recall how she boldly went up to him at a bar when she was 23 years old and he was 28. Veronica says she told her girlfriends that she was going to find the most attractive man in the bar and go up and kiss him. At this point, Tim interjects and hilariously says it's a lie given the friend he was with at the time was "way hotter" and looked like an Abercrombie & Fitch model.

"And I hated going out with him because the girls always wanted him, so when she tried to talk to me I was like, 'Whoa, something's wrong here,'" he recalls.

Tim -- who wore a bold furry jacket, purple jeans and knee-high boots during his 90 Day Bares All in-studio appearance -- says he had just gotten out of a 10-year relationship and it was only the second night he had gone out as a single man. He remembers that Veronica just went up to him and kissed him with no conversation prior. Eventually, at the end of the night, his friend actually asked for Veronica's phone number, but she replied, "Only one of you was lucky enough to get my number tonight."

"She had put it in my pocket and I didn't know," Tim shares. "And I went to sleep thinking, 'I'll never call her.' And the next day I did, and here we are 15 years [later]."

