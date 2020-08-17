'90 Day Fiancé': Angela Calls Off Wedding to Michael as His Aunt Says She's 'Scared' for Him

Angela's infamous temper got the best of her once again on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. Angela blew up at both her fiancé, Michael, and his aunt, Lydia, during a tense meeting in Nigeria about their upcoming wedding, after she was told she needs to be more "submissive" when she becomes the wife of a Nigerian man.

During the episode, 54-year-old Angela and 31-year-old Michael went to the marriage registrar in Nigeria and received counseling, and Angela explained that the law in the country is that you have to get counseling before getting married and they'll let you know whether or not you're compatible enough to get married. Angela was as blunt as ever during the car ride on the way over, and asked Michael if she would be allowed to talk about their sex life.

"For instance, the handcuffs I brought, the penis warmer," she said, as a clearly embarrassed Michael told her no.

At the counseling, the couple did end up talking frankly about sex. She got advice from the woman at the registrar to "satisfy [Michael] sexually," so that he wouldn't be tempted to cheat on her.

"No, he's not allowed to have side chicks," the woman told Angela. "Just satisfy him. Angela, satisfy him sexually. If you're doing that, his eye will not be outside. Make him happy. When he comes back, the food is ready. The bed is laid properly. Total submission. Total submission. Total submission."

Angela did not agree.

"The stuff she talked to me and Michael about is bulls**t," she told cameras. "I appreciate everything they said, and some things were good, but you do know that's not how it's gonna go. You know that."

"I've told Michael over and over, before we get to this step, if you really, really want a wife that's totally submissive, he needs to rethink it because that's not me," she added. "He don't need to come into this relationship as my husband thinking I will change to that effect, 'cause I will not."

Later, the couple met up with Lydia and talked about the meeting at the registrar. Angela once again balked at being "submissive" to Michael, and told Lydia that in America, women work the same jobs as men, so they're treated equally. Lydia pushed back and said that this was definitely not the case in Nigeria, even if a husband and wife were working the same job. When Michael agreed with his aunt, Angela got upset and accused him of putting on a front while in front of his family.

"It seems to me -- no disrespect -- in front of Aunt Lydia, you're not who you tell me you are," she said. "In front of Aunt Lydia, you're shooting her a bunch of bull. ... I'm not being submissive. This is why I'm scared to marry him. If you think you're gonna come over there and live with me and I'm gonna bow down to you, I am not bowing down to you or no living man, woman at all."

Angela further explained her frustration to cameras.

"At the beginning of this relationship, I told him how I am," she shared. "I told him the truth. So, I get frustrated 'cause I really don't know if Michael's lying to me about being submissive or lying to his family that I will be. Which is it?"

Though predictably, it wasn't long before Angela's temper got the best of her. She yelled at Michael in front of Lydia, accusing him of raising his voice to her just because he was in front of his aunt. Lydia was clearly disturbed by Angela's outburst and asked Michael why he was letting her control his life, and told him that he was bringing down his honor. She also bluntly told Angela that while she liked her, with this kind of attitude, the marriage was not going to work.

"She's here in Nigeria and she's behaving this way," Lydia told her nephew. "So, when she now gets to the States, do you think her behavior is going to change? ... I'm really scared. I mean it."

Eventually, Angela walked out on both Michael and his aunt.

"She literally said I'm not gonna be the wife," she angrily muttered to cameras. "So, guess what? You're not gonna be my f**king aunt. I'm sorry she has to kiss her husband's a**, I'm not. I'm not doing it. This wedding's off. Red flags have been here from the beginning. Kiss my a** and call me a f**kin' idiot 'cause that's exactly what I'd be if I stay in this relationship."

In a preview of next week's episode, Angela is once again yelling at Michael back in their apartment, and appears to kick him out.

ET spoke with Angela in June, when she reflected on her four-season-long 90 Day Fiancé journey with Michael and defended some of her behavior toward him.

"Reality is I have pushed his buttons to the limit, and who couldn't be in love with me to go through what he's gone through with me, you know?" she said. "I mean, I know that some of the things I do is really chaotic but any woman who has been hurt in the past -- and not just one time, but my age -- we're going to be on guard. And maybe I'm on guard too much but at the end of the day, Michael can tell you there's nothing that I wouldn't give him if I could."

Angela said she has no regrets about their journey together and that she's learned from their fights.

"Getting rid of him is not easy," she joked. "Because that's real love, you know? Let's face it, being on the show four times, he could've moved on a while back. I've learned that he really, truly does love me."

Watch the video below for more: