'90 Day Fiancé': Angela Gets Close to a Male Stripper as She and Michael Become 'Distant' (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé's Angela is reaching out for support since she isn't getting it from her husband, Michael. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela introduces viewers to her new friend, Billy, a former stripper whom she's gotten close to since she and Michael are having ongoing marriage issues.

Angela and Michael's 90 Day Fiancé journey has been a turbulent one as viewers know, and she threatened to leave him during the tell-all special that aired last August. In this exclusive clip, she says she's gotten close to Billy -- a "man of many trades" who used to be a stripper in the '80s known as the "Thief of Hearts" -- after originally reaching out to him to do a painting for Michael, who's still in Nigeria. She and Billy ended up becoming friends and now do TikTok dances together.

"Boy, does he still have the moves and the looks," Angela laughs, fanning herself.

Angela notes that she hasn't met Billy in person since he lives in Canada but that they talk frequently.

"With Michael being so distant to me and making me feel like he's using me as an opportunity to come to the U.S., I've had to find support in new people," she says. "Billy makes time for me and he listens to me."

Angela is shown speaking to Billy and she calls him "an amazing man" who has changed her outlook on life. He calls her "angel" and she says she wants to fly to Canada to meet him. Billy's all for it and Angela teases him about his stripping.

"With all them dance moves that you have, I'm gonna run out of dollar bills," she says, and he shoots back, "Oh, you mean 20-dollar bills?"

Angela cracks, "I better go take a loan out."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.