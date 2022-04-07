'90 Day Fiancé': Angela Gets One of Her Biggest Insecurities Fixed (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé star Angela is back to getting more surgery on her physical appearance. In this exclusive clip from Monday's 90 Day Diaries, Angela visits a doctor to get one of her biggest insecurities fixed -- her teeth.

Angela visits surgical dentist Dr. Asaro, and Angela is back to her old ways of complimenting the doctor on his good looks. She memorably flirted with the surgeon who performed her weight loss surgery, Dr. Obeng.

"Now, I'm kind of embarrassed to tell you, the way you look," she tells him when he asks about what brought her in to see him. "Like, I was expecting an old doctor to come in here."

Angela then says that when she was 18 years old, she had an accident that knocked out two of her teeth and that various issues like smoking and menopause caused her teeth to further deteriorate. She said her husband, Michael, didn't know about her dental issues and that she wanted to get dental implants before he arrives from Nigeria on a spousal visa.

"This procedure I'm hoping to get is the most important one ever. If I had a choice, I would have done this procedure before this procedure," she says while pointing to her breasts, referencing her previous breast surgery.

Unfortunately for Angela, the diagnosis doesn't look good. Dr. Asaro says she's missing a lot of teeth and has a lot of dental decay on her remaining teeth. She also has periodontal disease, meaning that the structure that holds her teeth to her jaw is deteriorating.

"You have to have bone to have implants, and that's my major fear, that I don't have no bone," she says.

90 Day Diaries airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.