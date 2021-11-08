'90 Day Fiancé': Ariela Breaks Down in Tears Amid Intense Confrontation With Biniyam in Kenya

Ariela and Biniyam reunited after months apart on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and it wasn't the happy reunion either of them wanted. After intense fighting while Ariela was in New Jersey so that their son, Avi, could get hernia surgery while Biniyam stayed behind in Ethiopia -- and Ariela accusing Biniyam of partying with other women and bringing strangers to their house while turning off his phone -- the two met up in Kenya for a tense showdown.

Ariela gave Biniyam an ultimatum during last week's episode, when she told him that she would "never" return to Ethiopia after hearing about Biniyam's behavior from his sister and friends while she was in America. She said that if he wanted to save their relationship they would have to move to Kenya, which is where they first met. Biniyam was unhappy with Ariela making all the decisions, but agreed to come. Ariela and her mom, Janice, traveled to Kenya where Ariela rented an apartment for three months, and upon Biniyam's arrival, things were noticeably tense.

"I'm scared to see him," Ariela tearfully told cameras. "He doesn't seem like the same person that I left when I left Ethiopia, and I don't know what to expect when I see him."

"If we do end up working things out, then we'll have to figure out where we're going to live long term," she continued. "But if he can't admit what he has done, then I will go back to the U.S., without him. And we can figure out a visitation schedule for him to see Avi. Honestly, this has been one of the most trying times in my life. I feel so brokenhearted."

When Biniyam arrived, he and Ariela didn't hug or kiss, although Avi was extremely happy to see his dad.

"After all this fighting, it's hard for me to see Ari again," Biniyam told cameras. "I really don't know how this is going to go."

Ariela noted, "It's so weird to see Bini, like, playing with Avi like everything is normal, and then remembering everything that he's just put me through over these past two months. This is the same guy that wouldn't answer the phone for us and was taking pictures with random girls at our house."

Later, Ariela brought a translator to their serious discussion about their relationship so that nothing would get lost due to their language barrier. Ariela accused Biniyam of not checking on both her and Avi and also turning off his phone. Biniyam denied this and said that she called him every day and he spoke to her, and that Ariela would turn "mean" on the phone.

But Ariela continued to call him out on his alleged behavior.

"People were calling me around Ethiopia and texting me, telling me, 'Bini's at the club. Bini, he's seen with different women. Bini, he has different people in and out of the house all of the time,'" she shared. "Then, you know, I'm not dumb. I can put things together when you don't pick up your phone, when you don't communicate, when you don't want to talk to your son. The picture becomes very clear. So, because of this shame that I've begun to feel, I realize that I could never go back and live in Ethiopia because people didn't just say to me, 'Oh, there's people in and out of your house.' That's not what they said. People have seen you with one or two particular women, again and again. That is what people are saying."

Biniyam told Ariela that she was "wrong."

"I definitely did not cheat on her," Biniyam told cameras, also explaining that people were in out out of his house to work in his studio and to work out. "I don't want to fight. I came to fix my relationship."

Ariela told cameras that Biniyam was being defensive and that he couldn't even admit that his behavior overall was "inexcusable." She said that she didn't want to cause him the pain of losing his family again -- his American ex-wife went back to the U.S. and took their son, Simon, with her -- but that he was leaving her with no choice.

"Until you take responsibility for your actions and your decisions, I will never be in a romantic relationship with you again," she told him, before breaking down in tears. "I feel really sorry for you. I know your story and it's so sad. And I feel sorry for you. And I feel sorry for Avi because I want Avi to grow up and have a man that his father and he can respect. I'm very, very sorry for you. I knew the life that you're going to have. And I feel sorry for your situation."

ET spoke to Ariela and Biniyam ahead of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and they discussed the trying times they faced.

"My son, he gets sick and I have to take care of that," Ariela said. "And then me and Biniyam really had to make a decision what was the best thing for Avi to do. And then me and Biniyam, we had a lot of really difficult moments this season. I think it's going to be really difficult for the both of us to relive it and to re-watch it."