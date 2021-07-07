'90 Day Fiancé': Asuelu Shocks Kalani by Saying He Wants Another Child (Exclusive)

Asuelu drops a major bombshell on Kalani on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? when it comes to planning their family.

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode, the couple -- who are already parents to their two young sons, Oliver and Kennedy -- are going car shopping and Asuelu has his eye on a white minivan that seats eight people. Kalani notes that they need to get a smaller vehicle that's better on gas. The car salesman agrees with Kalani when they tell him that Asuelu does ride-sharing to make money. But Asuelu is intent on getting the minivan.

"I just want a big one because we have another baby soon and it's going to be all fit inside," he says. "I just give him some idea. We'll have another baby. I want a big family and this is the right car for us to get."

After hearing this, the salesman says the car would be great for a family. But Kalani is visibly stunned.

"I'm sorry, what are you saying?" she asks her husband. "When did we talk about having another baby?"

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

Kalani, 32, and Asuelu, 25, have argued in the past since money is tight and Asuelu does not like living with her parents, who help babysit their kids. In the trailer for this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Asuelu's mom, Lesina, is shown declaring she wants a divorce after Kalani says she does not want to have any more children with Asuelu. All last season, Kalani was at odds with Lesina as well as Asuelu's sister, Tammy, because Lesina and Tammy demanded Asuelu continue to send money back home to Samoa to support their family even though he was struggling to support his own family.

"I want a divorce now," Lesina shouts, before telling her son, "We are trying to help you!"

When Kalani's sister, Kolini, defends her sister's right to not want to have another baby, Tammy -- who already tried to physically fight Kalani last season -- has to be held back from once again attacking Kolini.

Watch the video below to see all the drama go down.