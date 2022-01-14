'90 Day Fiancé': Big Ed Gets Ghosted by Kaory in an Abrupt End to Their Courtship

Big Ed met Kaory through a mutual friend and after texting back and forth, he traveled to Mexico to meet her in person. Ed was hopeful that Kaory would be the woman for him, given that at 38, she was older than his usual love interests and was also much more interested in spirituality rather than material things. Their first date was certainly memorable after they had to run for cover when shots were fired at the restaurant they were dining in, though the terrifying experience made them closer. But it became obvious that 56-year-old Ed was pushing for something more serious and Kaory wasn't ready.

During last week's episode, Ed pushed Kaory for answers when it came to where their relationship was going and she told him she wished people would "let it be" and told him to be quiet.

"I thought it was nice that Ed opened his heart to me, but I think that a relationship is built," she told cameras. "And to build it takes days, weeks, months, years."

Ed, meanwhile, was caught off guard by Kaory pumping the brakes.

"I'm trying to understand, I really am, but it's really confusing," he told cameras. "So I'm thinking to myself, 'I'm into you, I like you, I think you're into me, you know, let's see where this can go.'"

On Friday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Ed said he and Kaory hadn't talked since their last "disastrous" date, but he still invited her to take a romantic sunset cruise with him.

"I came to Mexico looking for love and I do think we can work this out," he said. "I don't want to give up because I'm getting older. I'm afraid I'm not going to meet the One and if I can't get an honest commitment from Kaory then this will be it for me."

Kaory never responded to his texts and didn't show up to the boat ride. After getting ghosted, Ed took him mom on the boat ride instead. Although he was heartbroken, his mom noted that Ed learned a lot from the experience and that he handled the situation with Kaory much better than he acted in previous relationships. But Ed was, not surprisingly, extremely disappointed.

"I don't have time, like, I want love now," Ed said to his mom. "I want a partner that will enjoy this. I'm ready to meet the right person."

He added to cameras, "I might have failed with Kaory but I'm not going to give up. Once you give up the fact that there's somebody else out there that is your love, then life is over. So, I never want to feel that way. I never want to be that way."

Ed's mom remained optimistic and said she had a feeling Ed was going to find love soon. In a preview of next week's episode, Ed is already back at it and is on another date.

"I didn't find love with Kaory, but the woman that I'm meeting, she wants to make me happy and I want to make her happy," he said. "I am sort of moving fast, but I really think she's the One."

"About a month before we got back together, I realized that I really didn't appreciate who she was and I don't want to love anybody else," Ed told PeopleTV's Reality Check about deciding to pop the question. "And never in a million years did I think that I would ever be together with Liz — it's just surreal."

"I wasn't a good person, I wasn't a good boyfriend," he also acknowledged. "I didn't treat Liz like she deserved to be treated. I wasn't a good listener. That was all about me — I was so consumed with [myself]."