'90 Day Fiancé': Big Ed Tells Liz He Isn't Ready to Marry Her (Exclusive)

Big Ed and Liz aren't heading down the aisle any time soon. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Ed bluntly tells Liz he isn't ready to marry her and she's had enough.

On this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Ed and Liz have gone through serious ups and downs after getting engaged. Ed's mom and daughter don't approve of his relationship with Liz and Liz and Ed also have trust issues between them. At one point, he suspected she was a lesbian and she threw her engagement ring in the bushes. In this clip, Ed tells Liz he isn't ready to get married after talking it over with his mom.

"It reinforced to me that Liz and I need to take it slow," he tells cameras. "We're just not ready ... Us getting married right now would literally be a contract for divorce with all the issues that we need to work through still."

He also tells Liz, "I'm not going to get pressured into getting married. I don't feel like I'm being heard."

At this point, Liz loses her temper and insists that she is listening to him.

"Would you shut up so I can explain to you that you were being heard?" she asks him, clearly frustrated.

She eventually walks away after Ed tells her he doesn't even know when he will be ready to get married. Liz notes to cameras that Ed is the one who proposed to her.

"I want a life with Ed and maybe now it is coming to an ultimatum on my end," she says, before breaking down in tears. "He's got to be all in or not at all, because all I hear is excuse after excuse. I'm really tired of not getting anywhere with him and our relationship, and I think Ed and I are too different to make this work long-term. I've dealt with a lot to stick by his side and I don't deserve the drama anymore, I don't deserve the heartbreak, I don't deserve it anymore."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.