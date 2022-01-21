'90 Day Fiancé': Big Ed's Mom and Daughter Are Against His Engagement to Liz

Ed revealed that after his short-lived romance with Kaory in Mexico fizzled after she ghosted him when he wanted to move too fast, his beloved dog, Teddy, died. His ex-girlfriend, Liz, wrote him a letter of support and Ed said they ended up talking all night. After just one dinner date, Ed proposed the next day. Liz said she felt things were different between them this time -- after he previously broke up with her eight times via text and he was criticized by his fellow 90 Day Fiancé castmates for his bad behavior toward her.

"This time I have faith that him and I will make it," she told cameras. "My heart's always been with him. I have faith that he's changed -- the way that he says things, the way that he wants to include me in things, it feels like everything it should have been in the first place."

Meanwhile, Ed broke down in tears while talking about the six months the two were apart.

"I was very angry and hurt by you," Liz told him. "But there was never a day where I didn't miss you."

Ed replied, "I didn't like who I was. But if I wouldn't have gone to therapy, I wouldn't have known what an a**hole I was. I was an a**hole to you. For whatever it's worth, umm, to throw something away that you love so much ... that's what I did. I know I did. And I own that."

Ed and Liz then showed off her engagement ring to the cameras.

"I'm so in love," he said. "We talked all night long about what an idiot I was, and how dumb I was. The next day I went and bought a ring and I said, 'screw it.' I reach into my safe, and I pull out this ring at 3:15 in the morning and I said, 'I'm serious about you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you.'"

"The ring was worth every penny," he added. "Thirteen thousand and one hundred reasons for Liz not to leave me."

As for the fast proposal happening just one day after getting back together, Ed noted, "There was no way I was going to let you go."

Ed said they both wanted a relationship built on respect and love.

"And she wants to make me happy and I want to make her happy, and we're excited to begin our life together," he said. "I don't know how my friends and family are going to react, but I'll never love anybody the way that I love Liz. Throughout this whole mission to find love, it was always Liz."

But clearly, Ed's loved ones aren't supportive of the romance. In a preview of this season's tell-all, host Shaun Robinson notes that none of Ed's family agreed to participate -- despite Ed's daughter, Tiffany, coming on in the past. Tiffany previously expressed being against Ed and Liz's relationship, pointing out that Liz is even younger than her.

"The people that won't come on are probably my mom and my daughter," Ed replies.

Fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Stephanie bluntly tells him, "If the closest people in your life are seeing red flags ..."

Meanwhile, 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie -- who's had her own issues with Ed in the past -- heatedly says, "Why don't you wake up and smell the coffee?"