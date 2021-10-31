'90 Day Fiancé': Colt's Mom Debbie Debuts Shocking Makeover and New Tattoo

Debbie appeared alongside her son and daughter-in-law, Vanessa. 90 Day Bares All host Shaun Robinson couldn't get over 69-year-old Debbie's new look, calling it one of the greatest makeovers in 90 Day Fiancé history. Debbie's transformation included a butterfly tattoo on her chest.

"Yeah, I'm really excited," Debbie said. "Expressing my freedom, I guess. Coming out of my cocoon."

Debbie also said she got some Botox and did cryotherapy.

"It's supposed to melt the fat away but I don't think I was in there long enough," she cracked. "'Cause I still have some."

Discovery+

Discovery+

The reality star said she was finally starting to think of herself and have some fun, and is on some dating apps. A preview was then shown of season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life, in which Debbie tells Vanessa that it's been awhile since she's "had a strange man in my bed," but that she was disappointed in her recent experience because at one point, she couldn't stop talking. The moment then turns extremely awkward since Vanessa said she has the same issue with Colt -- that he talks too much during sex. Debbie was clearly mortified.

"It is really embarrassing for someone to tell you that you do the same thing in bed that your son does," she said. "I don't know, but it's very embarrassing -- very, very embarrassing."

Meanwhile, Debbie said it definitely wasn't her choice to still be living with Colt and Vanessa but that it was a financial decision. Colt and Vanessa admitted that living with his mom has affected their sex life.

"Sometimes, you know, I feel like I'm their kid or something," Vanessa said. "They're more husband, wife than ... I know, I know. I kind of don't feel I understand my role yet. He's been this, like, mama's boy for a long time, that kind of is a little bit of a turn-off."

Both Colt and Vanessa said if given the choice they would have waited longer to get married. Vanessa said she was definitely unhappy with their living situation.

"That, and a lot of our energies are different -- sexual energy," Colt added. "At the end of the day, I love her. I love spending my time with her. I couldn't imagine spending my time with anybody else. I spend a lot of time with my wife."