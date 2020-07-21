'90 Day Fiancé': Colt's Mom Debbie Says She Would Choose Larissa Over Jess (Exclusive)

It's safe to say Colt's mom, Debbie, is not a fan of his outspoken new girlfriend, Jess. ET spoke with the 90 Day Fiancé stars about the current season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on Monday, and the mother-and-son duo candidly discussed his relationship with Jess.

On Sunday's episode of the hit TLC spinoff, Debbie expressed her concerns about Jess -- a 26-year-old au pair from Brazil living in Chicago -- and accused her of only dating 34-year-old Colt to get a green card, which she denied. She didn't want her son to make the same mistakes he did with his ex-wife, Larissa, who is also from Brazil. But as rocky as Colt's relationship with Larissa was -- which included her getting arrested three times for domestic violence before they eventually split last January -- Debbie shockingly said she would choose 33-year-old Larissa over Jess when asked who was more trustworthy and more of a good person.

"Because Larissa's evil, but she's honestly evil," Debbie explained to ET's Lauren Zima, as Colt appeared shocked by her answer. "I'm not gonna say that, she's not evil, she's just ... I trust Larissa because I know her and I know what she's about. Jess is a total mystery to me."

When asked if she thought Jess was more dishonest, Debbie replied, "Yes, Jess is out there."

Debbie also said that she didn't think Jess was a good match for her son and clearly still had serious doubts about her -- mainly, that she only wants citizenship, fame and money from Colt.

"I like Jess but I don't think she's the right person for Colt, going in that situation," she says. "I think Colt needs to spend a lot of time seeing what's out there, who's out there and finding out what he really wants in his life or a partner."

"I just don't think that Jess is quite right," she continues. "Because, I think she's a party person -- you're not -- you don't like to go out and party every night, where as she does. She doesn't really want to commit to a marriage, but she wants a marriage, but she doesn't want to commit to one. Still trying to figure out what's going on with her. ... They're so opposite, it's not a good match."

As for Colt, he acknowledged that he jumps into relationships too hard and too fast. He shared that he actually wasn't looking to date after his tough divorce from Larissa, but Jess "appeared out of nowhere" and messaged him -- though Debbie said that she more likely "tracked him down and went after him." He defended the two talking about naming their future kids after seeing each other in person only twice, which completely alarmed Debbie on Sunday's episode.

"I mean, I like it," he says of him and Jess getting serious so quickly. "I like talking about future stuff. I think I romanticize a lot in my life, so, thinking about future and family -- hypothetical -- it's interesting, it's fun. It's more fun to talk about life in the future with someone than it is [to be] miserable. Jess and I, we're very hot and cold. We fight, we're passionate. I feel like a lot of our relationship is passion, so anytime we can actually connect is like when we talk about future stuff, because we have something to look forward to."

Colt also admitted that he's attracted to drama in relationships and is sometimes too focused on sexual attraction as opposed to communication with the actual person.

"I think part of the drama, the fire, the passion, is something that I just love, and I honestly think that dating an American girl -- grew up down the street -- is not even something I can do at this point, because I feel like I need that extra level of excitement," he says. "It's like a drug at this point."

Later, Colt defended his close relationship with Debbie, which is something both Larissa and Jess have issues with. Earlier this season, Larissa called Jess and warned her that Debbie was a "wolf" and was "insane." On Sunday's episode, Jess also called Colt a "baby man" for how he acts toward his mother.

"I mean, she obviously thinks of me as a baby in an adult body and that's not something you want your love interest or girlfriend, or anyone, to think of you," he says.

But when Debbie pointed out that Jess also had to get approval from her dad when it came to her relationship with Colt, Colt cracked, "She's a baby woman, I guess."

Colt teased the remaining season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, noting that viewers will see him work through a lot of his issues.

"Let me tell you, a lot has happened, a lot is going on in my life," he says. "And that's what's great about this season is that there's a lot of that, actually. It goes in really interesting directions and you're gonna find out that the person I started with is not the person that I may not end up with or who I become."

"Rebound central," he adds of his relationship with Jess. "I feel like I've been running since I married Larissa, or before that, and I'm still running. I think I'm getting a little tired of running, let me tell you. So, we'll see what happens next."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays on TLC.

Meanwhile, ET spoke with Larissa last month, and she shared the same reservations as Debbie when it came to Jess.

"I feel that she's pretty, I believe they have a good connection," she said. "But I feel like Jessica is way too much to him. Like, she's too fast to him. Like, sex on the first date... I don't know, I feel like it's too much for him. And I believe he's like, 'Whoa, wait.'"

"The Colt that I know, he's a little bit more conservative, you know?" she continued. "So, I don't know if Jess is scaring Colt or encouraging him to change his behavior."

She also couldn't help but see similarities between her and Jess.

"She's Brazilian, I'm Brazilian," she pointed out. "And I thought, 'Whoa, that could be me.' But I mean, wishing him and her the best. I believe they are a good couple but just kinda, she's too fast and he's like, 'Whoa, I don't know what's going on.'"

