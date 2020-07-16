'90 Day Fiancé': Elizabeth Reluctantly Gets Baptized Into Andrei's Religion (Exclusive)

Elizabeth is getting baptized into her husband, Andrei's, religion on this Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, but in this exclusive clip, she's clearly less than enthused about the big moment.

Elizabeth, 29, and Andrei, 33, have been in his home country of Moldova, where they're getting married a second time so that Andrei's family and friends can attend. The couple was first introduced to viewers during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé, after Elizabeth met and fell in love with Andrei when she visited Dublin, Ireland, where he was working as a bouncer at the time. Although they eventually got married and settled in Florida, where Elizabeth is from, they often butt heads due to his controlling nature, and Andrei definitely does not get along with Elizabeth's family.

Not surprisingly, Elizabeth and Andrei have been fighting in Moldova, due to Andrei bumping up his alpha male attitude a notch in his home country. She was also surprised when he said that in order to marry at his church like he wanted, she would need to get baptized. On the big day, Elizabeth tells TLC cameras that she's going to be baptized/converted to Andrei's religion, which she apparently can't even name.

"It's called Christian Orthodox," Andrei says.

Later, as Elizabeth puts on a white headscarf to cover her hair, she questions why the men don't have to wear one.

"That's not fair," she says as her sister-in-law helps put hers on.

"I don't really know what it's going to be like, but I'm ready to do it so we can move on and finish with our wedding," she later admits to cameras.

When Andrei asks her if she's excited, she replies with a lukewarm, "Sure, nervous."

Elizabeth further explains her emotions to cameras.

"There are so many rules that follow a baptism," she explains. "So, you cannot wear makeup, you have to wear a headscarf, you have to be dressed in all white and this is all new to me. This is like, literally another world."

Meanwhile, Elizabeth, of course, isn't the only 90 Day Fiancé star who hasn't been excited about converting to another religion for their significant other. On this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Brittany has been resisting converting to Islam for her fiancé, Yazan, though this is extremely important for him and his parents and she's already made the decision to move to Jordan from Palm Beach, Florida, to be with him.

Brittany told ET when we spoke to her last month, "I'm not gonna convert to any religion for anybody. I don't think that's a good idea for anybody. If you do it, it should be for God, not for a man."

