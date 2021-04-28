'90 Day Fiancé': Elizabeth Walks Out of Intense Family Meeting After Her Brother Curses Out Andrei (Exclusive)

Elizabeth continues to be at odds with her family when it comes to her husband, Andrei. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Elizabeth walks out of a family meeting after things get heated when it comes to her brother, Charlie's, thoughts on their father, Chuck, welcoming Andrei into the family business.

Andrei and Charlie have barely spoken since Charlie shockingly called out Andrei during his and Elizabeth's wedding in Moldova last season, telling him to not rely on his father-in-law for money in front of all the wedding guests. But during last Sunday's premiere of the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, it's clear that Andrei is still banking on Chuck to help him out financially. Andrei, who just got his real estate license, asked Chuck for a $100,000 loan to start his own business flipping houses, which Chuck didn't agree to. Chuck instead said he was willing to work with Andrei and bring him into his property managing business, and consider loaning him money later on to branch off if things go well. But Andrei anticipated there being issues with this plan given that all of Chuck's children work with their father and don't get along with him.

In this exclusive clip, Andrei is proven right as the family has serious reservations about him joining the family business. During a family meeting which Andrei isn't present for, Charlie gets heated when asked about potentially working with Andrei.

"The last time we saw this guy in Moldova, we found out he was a criminal, and then this guy tries to hit me, and now I'm just supposed to welcome him with open arms to the family business? Nah," Charlie explains. "He needs to come, basically, kiss our a**, and say, 'I'm sorry' ... that's just the bottom line."

During the meeting, Charlie is even more blunt when asked if he was willing to teach Andrei the ropes in order to help his sister.

"I got one thing to say, OK, f**k him," he says, as Elizabeth walks out due to his words. "If he wants to do this, earn it -- earn it."

Elizabeth shoots back, "You're not gonna say 'f**k him,' that's my husband, OK?"

But Charlie refuses to back down.

"Yeah I will, because he's saying f**k you to us!" he shouts. "He doesn't respect us. He doesn't respect [Chuck]."

An emotional Elizabeth later explains to cameras why she's so upset.

"I'm just feeling, like, really defeated because my husband is trying, and I know that he's trying," she says. "And everyone is saying, like, he needs to do this, he needs to do that, but he's just trying to do what is best for his family and to try to make money. What's so f**king wrong with that?"

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. For more on Sunday's season 6 premiere, including Andrei's bold $100,000 request from Chuck, watch the video below.