'90 Day Fiancé': Gino Admits He Sent Topless Pictures of Jasmine to His Ex as His Sugar Daddy Past Is Revealed

Gino's checkered dating past came to light in a shocking fashion on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. One of Gino's exes messaged Jasmine on social media and shared that Gino sent topless photos of Jasmine to her, and also revealed that Gino was on a sugar daddy/sugar baby website and paid women to go on dates with him.

Gino at first denied the accusations, until Jasmine confronted him with a screenshot taken. Gino then admitted he did send the pictures, but said he sent the photos to show his ex "how hot" his new girlfriend was. Not surprisingly, Jasmine got extremely upset and broke down in tears, noting how she trusted Gino when sending him the pictures and would now never be able to trust him again.

Gino told cameras, "I wish I could take it back. But, um, it is true that I sent topless photos to my ex of Jasmine. I sent the pictures as revenge to show how amazing and wonderful of a girlfriend I have at this moment. It was a huge mistake, obviously."

In the midst of all the crying, Jasmine lost her fake eyelashes.😭 #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/FUGmhS8VPy — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) February 7, 2022

Gino sent topless pictures of Jasmine to his ex. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/NWIlfbsCjW — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) February 7, 2022

Jasmine then said that Gino not only sent topless photos of her to his ex, but that he also made fun of her behind her back.

"I'm having so many emotions at this moment," she told cameras. "I cannot even think clearly. In those pictures I was topless, completely showing off my breasts. This is a nightmare because I trusted him. There are more messages. Gino's ex is sending me screenshots of not just my nude pictures, but the conversation she had had with Gino. And he was making fun of me, calling me crazy, and how explosive I am when I'm jealous, while I was next to him, taking a nap. This is very low."

But Jasmine's shock and hurt quickly turned to anger. She told cameras that while she was "done" with Gino and wouldn't ever be able to forgive him, she wanted to confront him to cause him "as much pain" as he caused her. She went back to the room they were staying in during what was supposed to be a romantic getaway, and started packing her things while exploding at Gino. She threw out the electrical toothbrush he gave her, and said the most hurtful things she could.

talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show-stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not ever been done before #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/EXCU9IQvPI — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) February 7, 2022

"You made me look like the f**king crazy, oh explosive Latina," she yelled. "You are depressing, you are sick. F**king loser."

"You just lost the only person that truly loves you," she also told him. "You have nothing but just your money to spend on sugar babies. That's what you do, I saw the messages. ... I never thought of you as this depressing man that get old and have to pay for sex and company. I'm not interested in a man like that!"

"Men like you take advantage of women who need it," she continued. "And if I'm going to date a f**king sugar daddy, look at me, I'm intelligent. I will get a sugar daddy that is the sugar daddy of the sugar daddies -- not a f**king crazy old man, alone and depressing from Michigan. Give me a break."

Gino told cameras that while he did pay women that he met through a sugar daddy/sugar baby website, they were only for "dinner dates."

"Before I met Jasmine, I was looking for, like, a long-term relationship, but typical dating sites, they were not working for me," he explained. "So I wanted to try something different."

"I paid them," he continued. "The couple of dinner dates that I went on, I kind of realized that this wasn't a very good way for me to find true love. But clearly, Jasmine has the wrong impression of me from those texts."

Jasmine told Gino she was now relieved that she was taking birth control pills behind his back and that this was the last time he would ever see her again.

"I hate you," she emotionally told him. "You f**king liar. I hate you because you broke my f**king heart. But this will just make me stronger. And I will find true love. Because it might seem like it doesn't, but at the end, the good ones always succeed. Believe it or not. My time will come."

ET recently spoke to Jasmine and she has since softened her stance on Gino using a sugar daddy/sugar baby website.

"We all have a past," she said. "And I cannot judge Gino for what he did in his past relationships. I do believe that so far, you can see in the show that he has shown me that he's a good person, that he's so into me. I mean, this man has not run away from me after showing my super crazy and wild side."

"Even if he did it, I don't see a sick man, like a pervert abusing women, anything like that," she continued. "If he did it, it's just out of loneliness and wanting company. And I know back in the United States, before he lost his job, he was a very busy man, was working all the time, and maybe, I don't know, he didn't have the time to go and meet girls and he relied on this website. I don't truly know, but I believe that Gino is overall a good man and he would never disrespect a woman."

She also talked about the intense hurt she felt at Gino sending her topless photos to his ex.

"It was super sad for me, the way I was given this information, she shared with ET. "It was very shocking. I was not expecting it, especially because all this time I was telling myself that this topic with the exes was only in my mind. It was all in my head. And, you know, I was not that wrong. My intuition was kind of right because he was here communicating with his ex."

"More than being mad, it's something disappointing for me, very disappointing," she continued. "And I wish any person never had to experience this ever, it's like a violation of your privacy, and especially coming from someone you love."