'90 Day Fiancé': Guillermo Says Kara's Drinking Makes Him Insane (Exclusive)

Guillermo is voicing a serious concern about Kara in front of her friends. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé, Guillermo meets Kara's friends and gets candid about wanting Kara to tone down her drinking.

Guillermo, who's from Venezuela, met Kara in the Dominican Republic where she was working at the time. He was a waiter at a restaurant and served her and her friends tequila shots and Kara was immediately attracted to him. In a previous episode, 29-year-old Kara proudly called herself a "cougar" and called 23-year-old Guillermo a "beautiful young boy," but noted that he was legal when they met since he was 21 at the time. The two eventually got serious and he moved to Virginia to be with Kara. In this exclusive clip, Kara's friends ask Guillermo if there's anything that drives him "insane" about Kara and he says it's definitely her drinking.

"At some point, she just wants to keep going and never stop," he says. "It's so bad to say that every time you drink, I know almost exactly how it's going to end -- drunk, not remembering the last night."

Kara doesn't take Guillermo's concerns seriously, and her friends tells cameras that Kara is definitely "a social person" who loves to go out and have drinks.

"I won't tell her that she cannot do it, but definitely she will have to understand that also I will have a limit," Guillermo says.

He then tells cameras that Kara knows what makes him "uncomfortable" yet she does it anyway -- for example, not wanting to leave the party when he wants to go home.

"I never want to go back home," she admits with a laugh. "I hate being the first people to leave a party. When I go out, I'm having such a good time and I love to talk to people when I have fun ... but, it's a learning curve."

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.