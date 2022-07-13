'90 Day Fiancé': Jibri's Parents Are Kicking Him and Miona Out of Their House (Exclusive)

Jibri's parents, Brian and Mahala, have had enough of him and his fiancée, Miona, living with them. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Jibri's parents tell the couple they have until next month to move out of their home and it's clear Jibri and Miona don't have any firm plans about their future.

Jibri's parents haven't exactly been the most supportive of the couple given they feel Jibri is being pressured to marry Miona in 90 days just so she won't have to go back to Serbia. Miona, who's also clashed with Jibri's best friend, also hasn't been shy about not wanting to live in South Dakota with Jibri's parents in order to save money and instead wants to live in Los Angeles right away. In the clip, Jibri's dad, Brian, asks them where they're getting married and Jibri admits they don't know yet and then also admits he doesn't even know when they're getting married. He tells them he and Miona just need a little more time "to figure it out."

"My parents are on some bulls**t," Jibri tells cameras. "They're just not trying to help out, they're not supportive, it's just not what I expected."

"It seems like you're just trying to kick us out," he also tells his parents, as Miona sits beside him remaining silent.

Jibri's mom, Mahala, says it isn't personal and stresses that she told him they do want to attend his wedding but he doesn't have any plans in place. When Jibri argues that he didn't have time, Mahala remains firm.

"Nope, it's not a slap in the face," she tells Jibri. "You had plenty of time before Miona came to look for places to get married because you knew this was gonna happen eventually. We are following up with the plans for you two to be on your own, starting a married life in your own place at the end of the 90 days."

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

RELATED CONTENT: