'90 Day Fiancé': Jorge Details What Prison Life Was Like (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé star Jorge Nava is opening up about his time in prison. Jorge appears on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Bares All, and in this exclusive clip, he candidly describes what life was like behind bars and if fellow inmates and prison guards recognized him.

Jorge was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in 2018 for marijuana possession and was released in May 2020. His 90 Day Fiancé journey revolved around him and his now ex-wife, Anfisa Arkhipchenko, whom he met on Facebook. Anfisa, who hails from Russia, came to the United States to be with Jorge -- who's from Riverside, California -- though his family was concerned she was using him for money.

"You know, it's hard, it's tough, like, you get depressed," he tells 90 Day Bares All host Shaun Robinson. "It's like one of those jaw-dropping moments. What am I gonna do in here for two years? And then slowly but surely, you start to get used to prison life, it's really not that bad. It's bad because you're away from everybody in that sense, but it's really not, like, a dangerous place."

Jorge says that immediately after entering prison, a guard told him he recognized him from 90 Day Fiancé.

"Prison's kind of like high school, so I feel like, there's a lot of chit-chatting going on," he says with a smile. "So, like, say if one prison guard recognized me, they'll go tell another one and it spreads like wildfire and then everybody knows."

Jorge also talks about his stunning weight loss of 128 pounds. He surprisingly says it's easy to lose weight in prison and that you can even request vegan meals.

"It's mainly all in the diet," he stresses. "You can say vegan, you can say kosher. For religious reasons, you can have a special meal, whatever it is, they actually do accommodate that. And then I believe once a month you can order, like, McDonald's, or like, all these other things. I was at a special unit where all the people that were there were working. It was a working part of the prison, and we had a little more than the average ... like, we had a big screen TV, a couch, we could roam around, we weren't locked up."

Jorge says inmates even had pet cats and at one point, were taking care of kittens and bottle-feeding them.

"We had video games, like, any type of video game you wanted, locker full of movies," he recalls. "We even had a popcorn machine."

Stream the finale of 90 Day Bares All season 2 on Discovery+ this Sunday, Oct. 31.

ET spoke with Jorge in May, and he attributed his weight loss to a change in mindset.

"It has to be something that you choose to do," he said. "I felt, honestly, at the very beginning when I was going through it, I felt hopeless, I felt powerless. And I felt like I couldn't do anything to reflect my outside environment. It wasn't until going through all of this that I was able to see that I shouldn't try to control what's going on out in the outside, but try to change what was within, and that little change sparked everything that has happened now."

Watch the video below for more.