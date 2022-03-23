'90 Day Fiancé': Jovi and Yara Celebrate Mylah's 1st Birthday, Discuss 'Obstacles' They're Facing (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé couple Jovi and Yara are making the best out of things that are out of their control. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day Diaries, the couple celebrates their daughter, Mylah's, first birthday in Dallas, Texas, which definitely didn't turn out to be how they planned.

Mylah and Jovi wanted a big party but because of hurricane Ida, they had to leave their home in New Orleans and go to Dallas while waiting for the power to be restored. As a result, the couple celebrated Mylah's birthday privately, buying her a special bib reading "one" and adorably singing her happy birthday while she ate Cheetos. Jovi tells cameras that although he and Yara are doing well considering the circumstances, they definitely have "obstacles," specifically, when it came to Yara getting her green card. Yara is from Ukraine and moved to America to be with Jovi.

"Having a baby in another country for her was very hard, she hasn't been able to travel home to see her family, she's still waiting for a green card," Jovi says.

Yara tells cameras that her green card has already been delayed multiple times.

"I really need my green card because with my green card, I will be able to go home and see my mom, because Mylah just get one year old and my mama still doesn't saw her," she notes. "That's so sad and I'm waiting for that so much bad."

90 Day Diaries airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.

Clearly, this season of 90 Day Diaries was filmed before the Ukraine crisis. Yara has been vocal about supporting her home country and ET also talked to fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Loren, who opened up about how her husband, Alexei -- who grew up in Ukraine -- has been affected by the crisis. Watch the video below for more.