'90 Day Fiancé': Jovi Doubts Yara Is Pregnant

Jovi and Yara's story took a serious turn on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé, when she took a pregnancy test and said she's pregnant -- though she's nowhere near ready to have a baby.

During last week's episode, Yara said she didn't feel well and her friend suggested she take a pregnancy test. Yara has already suffered a traumatizing miscarriage and wasn't exactly overjoyed that she may be pregnant, since she was still having a difficult time adjusting to life in New Orleans after moving from the Ukraine. She acknowledged that she wasn't ready for a baby, and that she wasn't sure Jovi was even ready to leave his past partying lifestyle behind. But on Sunday's episode, after taking a pregnancy test, she got a shocker.

"I took the test now, and it's positive, pregnant," she told cameras. "I can't understand that I'm pregnant, no. That's not with me."

Yara noted that Jovi's job takes him away from her for sometimes months at a time, so she would have to be alone most of the time raising a baby.

"I mean, that's not my plan, for sure," she said.

Still, when Yara went to pick up Jovi from the airport after not seeing him for a month due to him traveling for work, she said she was nervous but happy to tell him the big news.

"Jovi doesn't know what is going on," she said. "I don't know what his reaction will be. The first time I was pregnant he doesn't believe me. And when I have miscarriage, Jovi left me and goes to work, but I hope this time that everything will be different."

But Yara didn't even get to tell Jovi the news since she got immediately upset that he was drinking whiskey and a coke at 8:30 a.m. in the morning after stepping off the plane. Yara has been upset with Jovi before about his drinking habits.

Meanwhile, Jovi was also annoyed at Yara's reaction.

"I'm expecting her to be happy, be excited to see me," he told cameras. "The first thing she does is complain. She's mad because I had a drink when I got off the plane. I'm pretty sure Yara drinks on the plane all the time when she flies, so, I don't see any reason. I think she's just looking for something to argue about. "

In a preview of next week's episode, Jovi doesn't take the pregnancy news well at all, and actually doubts Yara is even with child.

"It's hard for me to believe that all of a sudden she gets to America and she's pregnant so fast," he says.

He's also shown looking at a pregnancy test and telling her, "This one's a half a line. So, you are lying to me."

ET spoke to Yara and Jovi earlier this month, and she clarified her comment about not wanting children.

"It's not that I am not ready for kids, the fact [is] that I am not ready to have kids in another country where I don't have my friends and family, where I don't know what's going on," she explained. "I want to have a kid so much, however, I was pregnant before and I had miscarriage. It was really hard for me because I really wanted that baby so much, the fact that I don't know if I could do that by myself and all of those things, and I don't know what I will do if something happens to Jovi -- this is much more scary than having kids."

Jovi also denied that he has a drinking problem.

"Of course, when Yara arrived in America, I was drinking a lot," he said. "I was under a lot of stress, we both were. I've been portrayed, 'Oh, I'm an alcoholic,' but in reality, I'm not. There are a lot of days that I don't drink, there are times that I go to work for months at a time and I don't drink. That's the only thing that bothers me, being portrayed as something I'm not."

