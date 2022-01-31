'90 Day Fiancé': Kim Pressures Usman to Have Sex With Her

Kim and Usman's relationship is getting extremely uncomfortable. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Kim pressured Usman to have sex with her, resulting in their biggest argument yet.

Kim had already made it clear to Usman that she wants to sleep with him since she only has a limited time in Tanzania with him before she heads back to San Diego, California. During last week's episode, he reluctantly agreed to stay with her in her hotel room after she made it clear that's what she wanted, though made it clear they weren't having sex until they decided to be in a relationship. On Sunday's episode, 50-year-old Kim said she was trying to "seduce" 32-year-old Usman.

"I was very disappointed that nothing happened last night," she told cameras. "So, I feel like tonight I have to make the first move. Like, I have to. This is like a do-or-die moment and I have to do it. ... Cheers to possibly getting some tonight."

According to Kim, she’s pretty shy when it comes to making the first move because she’s usually the one being pursued. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/cBcubjxIJB — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) January 31, 2022

While Kim was initially excited because Usman brought his luggage into her room and complimented her lingerie, he told her they wouldn't have sex that night because they still were not in a relationship. Kim lost her patience and said she didn't understand why he didn't want to have sex with her.

"That's bullsh**, you need to make a decision, like, now," she told him. "Like, this is so f**king crazy, honestly. You just don't want me. Just admit you don't want me. If you admit that, I'm fine."

Usman said he wanted to move out of the room and told cameras he was angry that Kim was pushing him.

"In my culture, anybody, man or woman, can ask for sex when it is in a relationship," he explained. "So, when the time is right, we'll do it. If this is what she wants, and how she wants it to be, then maybe moving into her room was a mistake and maybe this relationship is not gonna work out at all."

Kim chased him down after he tried to leave the hotel room. She apologized and he eventually re-entered the hotel room. Kim cried and said she was "so in love" with him and that it upset her because she didn't know how he felt, and he replied that he loved her in his own way.

"I so much like you," he said.

However, they got into another argument when Kim got upset that Usman wanted to just go to sleep, and said her son, Jamal -- who's only seven years younger than Usman -- was going to cuss him out "like a dog." Usman got angry and said Jamal couldn't do that.

"I have no business with him," he heatedly told her. "Your son is your son. I have no problem with you and I have no business with him."

Usman said that in Nigerian culture, one must respect their elders and he didn't owe Jamal anything.

"I'm totally mad at everything right now," he told cameras, after telling Kim he never promised her before she traveled to visit him that they were going to have sex or be in a relationship. "Bringing her son into this conversation is totally wrong because relationship between you and I is between you and I."

While Kim asked Usman to stay that night, she told cameras she was now also having doubts.

"A future without Usman is scary to me because he's all I've known for the past year," she said. "I fell in love with him and I wanted to see this through. But, I really can't believe how disrespectful Usman is being right now regarding my son. After all the things I've done for him, it makes me question everything."

ET spoke to Usman ahead of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and it's clear his feelings for Kim have since grown.

"I love her with all my bones, my heart," he told ET of Kim, insisting that he wasn't a scammer given his failed relationship with his ex-wife, Lisa, who's also an older white woman from the United States. "Right now, I am in love. I love Kimberly, I can say that any way in the world. I love her. I'm not shy. I'm not ashamed. I am proud to say that I love her. I love her for real."

