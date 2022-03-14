'90 Day Fiancé': Kim Throws a Drink in Usman's Face and Says It's Over Between Them

Kim and Usman's relationship took a dramatic turn on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. After Usman decided that Kim was officially his girlfriend, he then decided to tell her about his ex-girlfriend, Zara -- whom he was actually dating while he was communicating with Kim online -- and not surprisingly, Kim didn't take the news well.

On Sunday's episode, 50-year-old Kim said she was heartbroken since she felt everything was going well before 32-year-old Usman dropped the bombshell on her. She was upset that he lied to her when he said the music video he was shooting for his song, "Zara," was based off of a random woman's name, but in reality, it was about an actual ex-girlfriend. She didn't know if she wanted to salvage her relationship with Usman at that point, and said that he needed to do something big to show her that he loved her.

Later, she had a confrontation with Usman that quickly escalated.

"Why would you bring me down here to shoot a video about another woman?" she asked him. "I feel like this whole trip has been very, very deceptive. I didn't know we weren't going to kiss. I didn't know we weren't going to have sex. I didn't know I was going to have to beg to get you in my room. ... We should be progressed so much more than what we are."

She then asked him to take off his gold chain reading "Sojaboy" -- the name he goes by as a musician -- that she gave him for his birthday and told him the lengths she went to get it for him. When she asked him what kind of thought he put into her trip in return, he bluntly said, "Nothing."

"I didn't force you to come," he told her.

Kim then told him unless he did something big, she was taking the next flight to return to the United States and that he wasn't getting his chain back. When Usman laughed and replied that the situation was "funny," she shockingly threw a drink in his face.

"Is this f**king funny too? F**k you," she told him. "I hope that was funny too."

Kim told cameras she had never thrown a drink in anybody's face before but that Usman triggered her due to her ex-husband cheating on her and similarly laughing at her feelings. For his part, Usman was upset that Kim disrespected him.

"This is unheard of," he told cameras about Kim throwing a drink in his face, noting that women in his country were "100 percent submissive." "I don't know if it is normal in America, but in my region and the world that I know, it is highly disrespectful and I will not stand for it."

Kim and Usman continued to argue in her hotel room and Usman told her she could go home. He told cameras he was "no longer feeling" the relationship with Kim and that she now reminded him of his ex-wife, Lisa.

"Safe flight," he told her. "When you get there, I'll be gone."

Kim broke down in tears after Usman left the room and said she didn't have hope that the two were going to work things out.

"It's going to be very, very hard to remove Usman from my life, because it's not just like he's a little part of my life, it's a 24-hour type thing," she said. "I've gotten so used to him calling me every morning or me calling him and texting, everything is so much. I can't even think about it, it's going to be really hard. And I'll probably never date again, ever."

ET spoke with Usman before the premiere of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and he insisted he wasn't scamming Kim and in fact, was "in love" with her.

"I love her with all my bones, my heart," he said. "Right now, I am in love. I love Kimberly, I can say that any way in the world. I love her. I'm not shy. I'm not ashamed. I am proud to say that I love her. I love her for real."

