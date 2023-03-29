'90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise' Trailer: Pedro's Mom Lidia Finds Love With Bodybuilder Scott

90 Day Fiancé is going back to paradise! In the latest installment of the Love in Paradise franchise, fans will see the steamy love stories of some familiar -- and new -- faces.

In the latest trailer for the series, viewers are treated to under-the-sea make-outs, steamy first meet-ups, shocking reveals and, per usual, things that make family members and friends have their doubts.

© 2021 Discovery, INC.

Coming back for the journey this season are Carlos and VaLentine. The Colombia native and his Los Angles bae learned to check their "alpha male" personalities and formed a union last season. But as the couple sets off to plan their wedding, Carlos, 29, reveals to his 49-year-old lover, that although he initially identified as gay, he is actually bisexual and has his eyes on a beautiful woman.

© 2022 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

Fans are also in for a treat as Lidia, the mother of 90 Day star Pedro Jimeno, finds love with bodybuilder Scott. Lidia, who lives in the Dominican Republic, has only had one relationship. Now, after meeting the 51-year-old bodybuilder and respiratory therapist online, and dating for a year, they are finally meeting in person. Tensions flare as their language barrier and Scott's old flame stand in the way.

This season will also introduce a series of brand new couples.

© 2022 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

Jordan, 38, a Texas native, and her 48-year-old love, Everton from Jamaica. After falling in love over a decade ago, their relationship is put to the test when they finally spend time with each other and have to work through trust issues and money struggles.

Mauricio Granados / © 2022 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

Jessica, a 29-year-old from Wyoming, met her Colombian love Juan, 29, when he worked on a cruise she was vacationing on. Now, after uprooting her two children, and her baby bump to his home in Colombia, Jessica has to learn how to make a new life, in a new country, while her husband spends six months away at sea.

© 2022 Discovery, INC.

April is a 38-year-old doctor from Texas who fell for 26-year-old Valentine while visiting his home country of the Dominican Republic. The doctor -- who tries to balance her busy schedule and making time to visit her personal trainer boyfriend -- is challenged with falling in love while dealing with an ex, and a 14-year age gap.

© 2022 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc

Texas native Matthew, 36, fell for 27-year-old Ana from Brazil on a dating app. Ten days after their first meeting, the couple's love will be put to the test as they face cultural and religious differences. And Matthew tries not to let his insecurities get in the way.

The new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise premieres on TLC, Monday, April 17 at 8 p.m.