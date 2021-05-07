'90 Day Fiancé': Molly Tells Boyfriend Kelly That She May Not Be Able to Have Kids With Him (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé star Molly and her new boyfriend, Kelly, are getting into a serious conversation about their future together. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's 90 Day: The Single Life, Molly tells Kelly that she doesn't want to have more children after raising two daughters from previous relationships, which complicates things since he says he's ready to have kids with her.

Molly has been dating Kelly, a cop from New York City, this season and the two clearly have great chemistry. But the couple is clearly not on the same page when it comes to having children. Kelly says he wants kids after waiting a long time for the right woman and tells cameras that he wants Molly to be the mother of his children, but 45-year-old Molly tells him this might not be possible for them.

"Do you know what having another kid would do to me?" Molly, who is a mom to daughters Olivia and Kensley, asks him. "And I already have a 20-year-old, I don't see me as 65 having to do this again."

When Kelly says that he would do all the work, Molly gives him some information that shocks him.

"My tubes are tied," she says. "So, they would have to reverse it. It's not easy."

Molly then tells cameras the reasoning behind her decision.

"When I had my tubes tied, it was because I knew at that moment I did not want to have any more kids with Kensley's father," she says. "I thought we were still going to be together for life. I was 35 and I was having a C-section for Kensley, so they just went right in and did their thing all at the same time. But had I known that he was going to leave me, I probably would have kept them open. I don't think Kelly truly understands the hardships to have a baby."

The season finale of 90 Day: The Single Life drops Sunday on Discovery+.