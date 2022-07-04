'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Biniyam and Ariela's Ex-Husband Leandro Awkwardly Argue About How Many Kids She Wants

Ariela's unusually close relationship with her ex-husband, Leandro, continues to cause issues between her and Biniyam. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Ariela faced a pregnancy scare and things got extremely uncomfortable when Biniyam and Leandro went to buy her a pregnancy test together.

Biniyam has expressed repeatedly that he isn't OK with how close Ariela continues to be with Leandro, whom she even invited to help her go wedding dress shopping. On Sunday's episode, Leandro came to go dress shopping but Ariela said she wasn't feeling good and felt nauseous. Leandro then awkwardly asked her when the last time she got her period was and if they were trying to have another baby. Biniyam immediately said he didn't want to talk about personal family issues with him and Leandro backed down. Ariela said she wasn't ready to have another baby and Leandro volunteered to go with Biniyam to get her a pregnancy test since Biniyam couldn't drive.

"All right then, my future husband and my ex-husband are going to buy me the pregnancy test," she commented. "I think I'm just going to go back to bed because I lose at life."

Not surprisingly, Leandro and Biniyam's outing together was awkward and both described it as "weird." During the car ride, Biniyam said he actually wouldn't mind if Ariela was pregnant again and he would be happy with 10 babies. But a stunned Leandro said he didn't think Ariela wanted 10 babies.

"I think you don't know her," Biniyam shot back. "Maybe before, like when she was with you, maybe she doesn't think about a baby."

Leandro responded, "It's true that the relationship is different but I don't think she wants to have 10 babies. We can ask her."

When they got back to Ariela and Biniyam's apartment, Leandro bluntly asked her how many kids she wanted in the future and she said maybe one more. She was shocked when Biniyam said he wanted 10 babies.

"Looks like my ex-husband knows me more than my future husband," Ariela cracked.

Ariela didn't end up being pregnant but she was alarmed that she and Biniyam didn't agree on such a major part of their future.

"We've been together almost three years," she said. "You think Bini would've told me this before we were right about to get married. That's kind of like a dealbreaker. These fundamental things that are so important that we just don't agree on, it's like, how do we get past that?"

Later, Ariela and Biniyam went to breakfast together and Ariela again tried to force Biniyam to consider being friends with Leandro but he made it clear he wasn't interested. Ariela then brought up Biniyam wanting a lot more kids and noted that he already had two -- one with her and another son with his ex-wife. But Biniyam said he would be happy with more. Ariela bluntly said she didn't want 10 kids and Biniyam pushed back.

"You and me, we want different things," she told him. "You want more kids, I don't want more kids. I don't get along with your family, you're not happy about Leandro. Sometimes I think you and me are really, really different and it's gonna be so hard to stay together."

Biniyam responded, "If you're scared about the future, I don't know why you're marrying me."

Ariela said she loved him but she didn't even know what she herself wanted. She noted that she also felt like this with Leandro, when he entered into his PhD program in Indiana and she felt "trapped" because she was expected to follow him to Indiana so that he could follow his dreams. She said she didn't want to make the same mistake with Biniyam and told him that he needed to be sure he wanted to stay with her and in America, and he noted that he wished they had more time instead of just 90 days to get married.

"Neither of us are excited to get married with the way things are right now," she admitted to cameras. "And based on the last 60 days, there's no indication that we're going to make a significant change before time runs out."