'90 Day Fiancé' Star Darcey Silva Is Engaged to Georgi Rusev

Darcey Silva is ready to "shout it to the world" that she has a fiancé!

The 46-year-old star of 90 Day Fiancé and Darcey & Stacey reveals that after a lot of televised heartbreak, she finally has the man of her dreams, Georgi Rusev, a 32-year-old masseuse from Bulgaria whom she met on social media. The two were engaged in June and have been keeping their good news a secret.

"I still feel newly engaged. I haven't been able to really celebrate it yet with everybody," she tells People. "...It was definitely a total surprise for me. Georgi and I have a very deep connection, and I feel like in that moment I was not expecting it at all."

Silva's romance with Rusev has been documented by TLC cameras and the groom-to-be admits that it was tough to keep his proposal a surprise while in quarantine.

"It was really hard to find the ring, make calls, make the reservation for the boat, for dinner," he says.

"Honestly, I am really, really happy in my life right now," she gushed. "I felt like I've moved on from the past, taking time to heal myself inside and out, and I was ready for love again. I have an open heart and he's an amazing guy. He's someone who has a different demeanor than the last two, thank god. For me, I feel like I get to honor myself and say what I want in a relationship. He's very patient with me, calm and so understanding and we have a lot of fun. I mean, let alone, he's a hot, sexy Bulgarian guy, who wouldn't want that?"

"I tend to love big, and I'm a big giver and so is he, so you guys will see a lot of that journey ... and what our future possibly holds," Silva added.

The reality star noted that she has learned from her past relationships. "I learned what I don't want," she said. "I'll cherish the good memories but all in all, it was both, like, a toxic situation. I never expected it to happen that way but I love big and I give big and they just ... were too hard to handle. I didn't just want to be involved with someone who was kinda going to lower my worth and I knew I was going to rise above in the end."