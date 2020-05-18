'90 Day Fiancé' Stars Colt and Larissa Return for 'Happily Ever After' Season 5

90 Day Fiancé fans will get to see more of Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima on the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

TLC announced on Sunday that one of the most volatile couples in the franchise's history will be back for season 5 of the popular spinoff, which documents the continuing journeys of 90 Day Fiancé couples after they tie the knot. In Colt and Larissa's case, the two are divorced but still continue to face plenty of drama.

In a preview, Larissa celebrates finishing her community service and Colt appears to be on a date.

"Would you like to head to my hotel room so we could probably have sex?" he asks a woman.

The new season of TLC's Happily Ever After? premieres Sunday, June 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Colt and Larissa's rocky relationship was featured in season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, which began when they connected via an online dating website. Larissa eventually moved from Brazil to Las Vegas to be with Colt, but she ended up having big issues not just with Colt, but with his mom, Debbie, whom they were living with.

Still, Colt and Larissa married in June 2018. They later made headlines in January 2019 when Larissa was arrested for domestic battery following an alleged fight between the two, and Colt filed for divorce just days after the incident. Their divorce was finalized in May 2019.

Colt was most recently featured in 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, which featured a glimpse into his life amid the coronavirus pandemic. Colt still lives with his mother in Las Vegas and unfortunately, got laid off from his job as a computer programmer. He also gave an update on where he stands with his ex-wife.

"I haven't heard from Larissa in a very long time," Colt said on the show. "Last time I spoke with her or had any contact with her was at her third arrest, her third trial. I hope she's OK. I hope she's well. I wish her the best in life."

ET sat down with Colt and Debbie in April, and while Debbie said she had made peace with Larissa, 34-year-old Colt said the two remain estranged and that he didn't expect her to apologize to him anytime soon.

"I think I've said everything that I wanted to say to her," he told ET. "She can say whatever she wants to me but I don't think anything's owed to me. I don't expect anything. The only thing I would like is to be left alone, honestly. Left alone by my Larissa. I don't want anymore -- I don't need to do anything with Larissa."

"I haven't seen her in so long, I can't even imagine what I would say to her," he added. "I don't even think I'd recognize her probably. ... I haven't seen her in so long, maybe she gained weight? I don't know. I lost some weight so maybe she gained some. ... There's no shade. I'm just saying, I don't know, people change their appearances."

He did accept at least some responsibility for their volatile marriage.

"It takes two people to make a marriage or to ruin a marriage, unfortunately," he acknowledged. "I did the best I could for her and for myself and I'm sure she did as well. Honestly, it was just a misunderstanding of each other. I don't think we knew how to communicate with each other. I'm not talking about Portuguese and English but just we're two different people. And she had these expectations that I didn't understand or couldn't deliver. And it's sad but sometimes it just doesn't work out. The only thing I should've done differently is not stayed as long and just probably divorce sooner, honestly."

Colt said that he's wasn't currently dating anyone.

"I'm just really trying to take time for myself," he explained. "I feel like I lost a lot of myself in the past year or two and I just need to focus on myself and my goals and what I want in life."

"I gained a bunch of weight, you know, I wasn't eating right," he continued, looking back at his difficult divorce. "I was stressed. I'm just trying to calm everything down and do it slow and start over more or less."

For more, watch the video below: