'90 Day Fiancé' Stars Shaeeda and Bilal Reveal They Suffered a Miscarriage

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After stars Shaeeda and Bilal are in mourning after suffering a miscarriage amid their pregnancy journey. The couple took to Instagram over the weekend, sharing a photo of Shaeeda in a hospital bed and a positive pregnancy test.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our recent miscarriage," the post began. "We had been overjoyed to be expecting our first child together, but unfortunately, it was not meant to be at this time."

Shaeeda and Bilal took a moment to "express our deepest gratitude to all of the family, friends, loved ones and fans who have reached out to us with love and support during this difficult time. Your kind words and gestures have been a source of comfort and strength for us."

During their season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Shaeeda and Bilal were candid about their debate over starting a family. After a lot of back-and-forth discussion, Bilal proposed to Shaeeda with baby onesie, which read "If you think I'm cute you should see my mommy" on the front.

"I want to ask you, will you have my baby? Do you want to go half on a baby?" Bilal asked during the January episode. "I just hope that I'll be able to be a mom, and that I don't have to wait too long," Shaeeda responded.

Fans who have followed Shaeeda and Bilal's pregnancy journey understand the gravity of their miscarriage news.

Shaeeda and Bilal explained that they are "still grieving and processing this loss," and are leaning on their faith for guidance. "We know that as we plan and as G’d plans, G’d is the best of planners. This experience has brought us closer as husband and wife and on the bright side, we’re thankful to G’d that we can get pregnant. We also take solace in knowing that we are not alone. We are grateful for the community of support that surrounds us, and we know that we will continue to lean on each other as we navigate this journey."

Shaeeda and Bilal hope that their story and their grief can resonate with" anyone who may be going through something similar."

"Know that you are not alone. We encourage you to reach out for help and support, and to take all the time you need to heal and process. Once again, we thank you all for your well wishes and kindness during this time. Your love means the world to us," the post concluded.