'90 Day Fiancé': Sumit's Family Says They Won't Accept Jenny In Any Family Celebration

Sumit broke the news to his family that he's engaged to Jenny on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Sumit's family was celebrating his sister-in-law, Shree's, pregnancy, but Jenny couldn't attend due to his family still not accepting their relationship -- mainly due to their 29-year age difference.

"The situation that I'm in is, it's difficult," Jenny said. "It's very difficult to be so insulted by them and so hated by them. I'm still a human being, even though I'm this old."

"I am starting to reach my breaking point with Sumit," she continued. "He does need to fix this. He needs to tell his parents. If I'm so important in his life and he loves me so much, then he needs to stand up to them. I don't have any of my family here at all, so being with Sumit and his family would be great for me. It would be wonderful. Be a dream come true, actually."

Sumit said that he understood Jenny's hurt feelings about being excluded and would stand up for her.

As the family waited for Sumit to arrive, his parents, Sahna and Anil, were still emotional over their rocky relationship when Shree asked them about it.

"You feel the loss," Anil said. "He's lived with us 24/7 for so long."

Sahna added, "I would want my son to come back but he's doing what he wants to. What can I do? I tried to talk to him a lot."

Sumit's brother, Amit, told cameras that Sumit's actions with Jenny were affecting everyone in the family and that his mom cried often over it. When Sumit arrived, he did warmly greet his family, and when Amit said he had lost weight, Sumit replied, "Because I'm happy now." He then brought up the fact that because of Indian society's pressures, Jenny is never able to come to their family celebrations.

Shree told cameras, "Jenny, if she wanted to be part of the celebration, we do not have any issue. She is welcome as a friend of Sumit any time."

But Amit added, "Not a family member."

Sumit's dad bluntly told him they were not in the state to "accept her in everything." Sahna said that people call her to tell her that Sumit is doing the wrong thing and that it's stressful for her. Anil also explained to cameras that society not accepting Sumit and Jenny's relationship was a lot deeper than just caring about people's opinions. He noted that society would cut them off as a result, and that nobody would help them if they had any problems.

Sumit then dropped that he's engaged to Jenny and said that she had a right to be part of their family engagements. At that point, Sahna got up and walked out of the conversation. When Shree told Sumit that his parents should have been informed before he got engaged, Sumit pointed out that he attempted to.

"The conversation started and the way it ends, it is like totally disaster," he said.

Anil then got up and also walked out of the conversation. Amit told Sumit that he didn't want this "negative atmosphere" to be around when he welcomed his baby. But Sumit told cameras he wasn't doing anything wrong.

"I don't think I'm asking too much to have the love of my life and my family both," he said. "This is a very difficult situation. I don't know what to do."

ET spoke to Jenny and Sumit in August, and Sumit said that when it came down to it, he would marry Jenny despite his parents' objections.

"I keep on trying as much as I can," Sumit said about convincing his parents to accept his and Jenny's relationship. "After all that, after I feel like I've put in all the effort to convince them and show them how happy I am with Jenny and that's what I want in my life, after that if they don't understand then, no point in that, I think I will go ahead and marry Jenny."

Sumit said he will continue to keep fighting for his and Jenny's unconventional relationship. "In order to get love, I need to stay strong and keep explaining, keep fighting for love, keep showing people that we are happy and that's most important," he said.