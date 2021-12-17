'90 Day Fiancé': Syngin and Tania Sob During Emotional Final Goodbye

During last week's episode, Syngin confessed to Tania that he joined a dating app and she told him that he needed to move out if he was going to start seeing other people. Syngin agreed that he had to move on with his life and was going to stay with a friend in Arizona. Although Tania said she wanted to go with him on the road trip to Arizona, he told her no, given that they needed to create separation between them. Meanwhile, Tania said she was "in denial" that he was leaving and wanted to spend one last romantic night together.

As the two sipped wine together with Tania's feet on his lap, Syngin said that while he was sad their marriage was ending, he also felt relieved since they were fighting so much. However, Tania told him she felt he didn't try hard enough to save their relationship.

"I don't know how many times I told you, you need to put yourself first before you put me first, and instead you just kept trying to put me first, like, staying here in Connecticut even though I kept saying I'll move with you," she told him, referring to his unhappiness at living in Connecticut. "And you never actually listened to what I was saying."

But Syngin had had enough at this point.

"Jesus! Stop f**king blaming me for sh**. Stop putting it back on me," he heatedly responded. "I'm looking out for myself right now, like, I am not here to make you happy anymore. ... I've been doing it the whole f**king time. I've been doing it for three and a half years trying to make you happy, trying to make you comfortable in the situation. Now, I'm f**king done, dude. I don't have to sugarcoat sh** anymore. F**k this."

As Tania walked out, Syngin began to cry and said he didn't want their last night together to end up that way.

"I still wanted to hold her for the last night or whatever," he told cameras. "I don't know what to do."

Syngin accidentally crushed the wine glass he was holding, which was the same wine glass he and Tania used at their wedding.

"That's the wedding right there," he said of the shattered glass. "That's what it's come down to, bro."

The next morning, Syngin and Tania both apologized to one another, and Syngin said he still doesn't regret their "amazing" journey together. Tania told cameras, "Syngin and I love each other so much and we couldn't work out. Like, that's sad. It's heartbreaking."

As they said goodbye to one another, they both uncontrollably sobbed as Syngin handed her one final letter and three protection stones.

"It's just so f**king hard," Syngin told her, breaking down. "I used to always love protecting you but now hopefully the spirits will. You know, find happiness. Just be happy, OK? I'll always love you."

ET spoke with Syngin and Tania last June, and he said Tania was the only thing keeping him living in the United States even though their relationship was shaky and they couldn't agree on whether or not they wanted kids -- which ultimately broke them up.

"I'm committed, you know, and I think there's a good future in America right now for me and good things going on here and everything," he told ET at the time. "You know, obviously, it's all because of this girl sitting next to you. But if that doesn't work out, I think I will be on the first plane out of here. I don't think I would be staying around in America."