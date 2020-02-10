'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Asuelu's Mom Apologizes to Kalani as She Grabs the Popcorn (Exclusive)

Kalani and Asuelu have been having serious issues all season long, one of them being his family continuously asking him to give them money, although he can barely financially take care of his own two sons with his part-time job. While Asuelu's mom, Lesina, and his sister, Tammy, had a nasty confrontation with Kalani during a memorable episode this season -- which ended with Lesina saying she didn't care about her two grandsons and wanted her son to get a divorce, and Tammy trying to physically attack Kalani -- it appears Lesina has turned a new leaf. Lesina apologizes to Kalani in the clip, who hilariously grabs a huge tub of popcorn as the drama unfolds.

"I love my son, and I apologize for what I'm saying," Lesina says. "I don't want Asuelu to lose his sons and his wife and their beautiful family with Kalani's mom and dad."

Lesina also says she's on 31-year-old Kalani's side when it comes to being upset with 24-year-old Asuelu over him not taking quarantine seriously amid the coronavirus pandemic. During the season finale, Kalani shared that she sent Asuelu to Washington on a one-way ticket to visit his mom and sisters, since he wouldn't stop going out and then lying to her about it.

Lesina says, "I told him everything, how to live with his wife, taking care of the kids. Stop going to the volleyball. Stop going to the dancing. Stop going everywhere. Please stay home. Take care of your wife and the kids. Because now you are here in America. You're not a boy. You're a big man now. So you better focus for your family, especially your kids."

Meanwhile, a stoic Asuelu remains silent and shows no emotions. When host Shaun Robinson asks Kalani if she accepts her mother-in-law's apology, she says she does, but seems unmoved as she continues to eat her popcorn.

"Yeah, I always accept his mom's apologies," she says. "I'm fine to have a relationship with her. Let's leave it at that."

Part two of the tell-all special airs Sunday, Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC, while part three airs on Monday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

